NYC Rising Star Belle Blue Sets First Multi-City Tour

With her new single “Angeles” set for release this Friday, 15-year-old rock phenom Belle Blue builds on the momentum of her critically acclaimed track "WOOF" by announcing her first-ever multi-city tour. Joining forces with indie favorites Kids That Fly, the five-city run kicks off May 30 in New York City before bringing their distinct NYC energy to Chicago, Cincinnati, Nashville, and Bowling Green.

Hailed by SPIN as "a true musical prodigy" with songs that "display a maturity that seems otherworldly," Belle Blue has quickly established herself as one of rock's most compelling new voices. Her debut single "WOOF" was praised by American Songwriter as "a punchy, in-your-face hit against conformity" with the "edge of Bikini Kill," while her follow-up "Angeles" is sure to turn heads with its raw pop-punk energy.

The Brooklyn-based Belle will share stages with fellow NYC standouts Kids That Fly, whom she recently named as "the most exciting musicians in 2025" in a SPIN interview. The pairing promises audiences a powerful showcase of New York's vibrant rock revival.

TOUR DATES:

Friday, May 30 - Times Square, New York, NY (6 p.m. Show)

Monday, June 2 - Schubas, Chicago, IL (7:30 p.m. Doors)

Wednesday, June 4 - Woodward Theater, Cincinnati, OH (6:30 p.m. Doors)

Friday, June 6 - Row One Stage at Cannery Row, Nashville, TN (7 p.m. Doors)

Saturday, June 7 - White Squirrel, Bowling Green, KY (Doors TBD)

ABOUT BELLE BLUE

Raised on Bowie, Blondie, and riot grrrl, Belle Blue bridges '90s alt-rock with Gen Z attitude. The self-taught songwriter designs her own stage looks, inspired by her record-producer grandmother (a trailblazer in 1960s London). Beyond her musical talents, Belle is known for her fashion-forward approach and her beloved Pomeranian, Yoko Ono.

"I want to smash the box people put rock 'n' roll in," says Belle. "If my songs make one girl feel invincible, I've won."

ABOUT KIDS THAT FLY

Formed in 2018 at the University of Connecticut, Kids That Fly has quickly established themselves as a standout alternative pop/rock act in the Northeast. The quartet—Nick Smeriglio (vocals/guitar), Blake Henry (guitar/synth), Braden Frandino (bass/vocals), and Ryan Hendry (drums/vocals)—draws inspiration from Connecticut natives like Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and indie legends MGMT, while crafting a sound that echoes influences ranging from The Black Keys to The 1975.

After building a loyal following through performances in Connecticut and across New York City venues, the band released their third EP, "Tracks of the High Line," exploring themes of navigating relationships and life's complexities in your twenties. With one foot firmly planted in the Connecticut music scene and the other in NYC's vibrant rock community, Kids That Fly brings a mature, evolving sound that perfectly complements Belle Blue's raw energy.

Photo credit: David Doobinin

