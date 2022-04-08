NO SWOON Release New Album 'Take Your Time'

Los Angeles duo No Swoon's sophomore album Take Your Time is out today. The album is preceded by the gorgeous and darkly entrancing "Wait To See", the dreamlike "Spare The Time", and lead single "Beside", a crushing song buoyed by a maelstrom of synthesizers and driving percussion. Mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Hand Habits), the record features not only the band's best songwriting, but the production to match.

Originally based out of New York, when the world slowed down so did Tasha Abbott & Zack Nestel-Patt. The downtime, spent reflecting on their lives and where they were going, led to their relocation to Los Angeles, and to the enhanced new palette of sounds they're working with across the album's 10-tracks.

On the album, Abbott explains "These are some of the most personal songs we've written yet. Like most people during the pandemic, we were forced to shut everything down and had so much time to think and reflect on what was going on, which eventually led to reflecting about our life in general and how we got to where we are. And while we were angry, we were mostly sad and confused, and wanted to quiet things down. We wanted something softer, something with more comfort. There's a lot of self reflection on this record- about things we would have done differently, or things we wished we had done; A lot of thoughts about personal hurdles, depression, and family. But this record is mostly about self acceptance. We have all needed comfort and love during the last few years - this album is really just a hug for our inner child - with a little weirdness, naturally."

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

April 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo w/ Heaven's Club & Peel Dream Magazine

May 4th - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge

May 11th - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge

May 18th - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge

May 25th - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge