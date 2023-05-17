Concert Review: NMIXX Brings Their Big Wave to Brooklyn on the Nice to MIXX You Showcase Tour

NMIXX brought their "big wave" to the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn last night, May 16, for the final U.S. stop on their Nice to MIXX You Showcase Tour. The girls brought their charm and unique musical style to the U.S. for the first time since debuting in 2022, and they did not disappoint!

NMIXX is a 6-member South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment, consisting of Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, BAE, Jiwoo and Kyujin. They debuted on February 22, 2022 with the single album "AD MARE" and have since had hit songs including "O.O", "Dice", and their most recent single "Love Me Like This."

The group showed off those songs and many more on their first showcase tour. If you are new to the k-pop scene, a showcase tour is a bit different from a typical concert, as the artist is promoting themselves and their songs to grow their fanbase. This is usually seen with rookie groups when they decide to start promoting overseas.

Since this wasn't a typical concert, in between the stages, the members introduced each song in detail, describing what it's about and highlighting the parts they think fans should know. It's like a crash-course in NMIXX for anyone who may be new and wants to learn more.

All of the talking in between performances really gave the members a chance to let their personalities shine through, with each girl showing off her unique charms. It was also impressive to me that all six members spoke almost exclusively in English, despite only one member, Lily, being fluent. Later on, they all commented on how Lily has been helping them with their English, and teaching them phrases they could say to their fans on the tour. It definitely showed that the girls worked hard to be able to communicate clearly with their fans!

The performances themselves were fun and punchy, with the exact flavor you'd expect from an NMIXX stage. The members performed explosive live vocals and rapping, and seamlessly shifted between genres in true NMIXX style.

Fans of the group would not be disappointed in the setlist, as they performed all of the favorites, including "TANK", "O.O", "DICE", "Love Me Like This", "Young, Dumb, Stupid", and many more. They also performed two cover songs back to back, of TWICE's "TT" and "Hey Mama" by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha. I always enjoy when groups perform covers of popular songs, and it was especially fun to see NMIXX's unique style showcased in songs we all know so well.

In between stages, the members played games with the audience, including having us sing the chorus of "Young, Dumb, Stupid" in a round style, like the nursery rhyme the song samples. They also taught us choreography to one of the songs before the performance, making the show feel even more interactive and intimate.

The concert wrapped up with an encore performance of "O.O" and "Love Me Like This", two songs the group performed earlier in the night, but this time in a more relaxed, non-choreographed stage, allowing them to interact with their fans while singing. During the final ments, Lily got emotional talking about how much the tour had meant to her, and how much she was going to miss the fans. But during the encore stage, she did a cartwheel, and made sure we all saw it, in true Lily fashion.

Next up, NMIXX is headed back to Asia, with shows in Bangkok, Jakarta, Taipei, Singapore, and Manila.