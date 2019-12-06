NIKI Shares Holiday Single 'Sugarplum Elegy'

Composed and produced by 88rising's resident crooner NIKI, "Sugarplum Elegy" comes as her holiday gift to fans and followers. Out now via 88rising and exclusively distributed by 12Tone music, the single is a welcome, warm addition to the holiday canon.

Listen below!

As a narrative, "Sugarplum Elegy" depicts the glacial reality of a relationship that has come to a bittersweet stop. The two characters are at a crossroads, and have to make the unavoidable decision to part ways even though nothing drastic was the catalyst.

The song came to fruition in NIKI's bedroom while she reflected upon a point in her life that "felt cold and clogged, in every sense". Shouting out her fans as her "Constants", NIKI sings "Sugarplum Elegy" as a thank you note to her supporters: "Through the mountaintops and the valleys, you've been there. and I cannot thank you enough for putting me in this position. I love you guys so much!!!"

"Sugarplum Elegy" closes out a phenomenal year for NIKI. An integral player on 88rising's Head in the Clouds II, she blessed the compilation with assured and confident bangers like "Indigo". A later EP, Niki Acoustic Sessions: Head in the Clouds II, further showcased her musicianship as well as her captivating voice, one you can expect to hear more of in 2020.

Indonesian R&B artist Nicole Zefanya, AKA NIKI, already began her global takeover as "the internet's favorite R&B princess" (Noisey) while in high school. Since then, she's amassed over 160 million streams to date, slamming the door on the conventions of teen pop stardom-she writes, records, and produces her music on her own. Releasing her breakout EP Zephyr in 2018, NIKI garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Highsnobiety, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Clash, among others. She joined the artist collective 88rising that same year, proving integral to their compilations, Head in the Clouds parts I and II. Her remarkable versatility and genre-bending artistry has brought her fans and praise from across the globe. She supported pop superstar Halsey on the Asia leg of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour, and she performed in front of 23,000 fans at 88rising's Head in the Clouds Festival in LA this past August as the fest's only female headliner. She closed out 2018 as one of Complex's 'Best New Artists', and her output the following year only further solidified the designation. Her latest EP wanna take this downtown? blessed listeners with fan favorite "lowkey," called the "Summer's Sweetest Hookup Anthem" by Vice, while Head in the Clouds II delivered additional bangers such as the cooly confident "Indigo". Having accomplished so much by age 20, there's no telling what she'll achieve in the years to come.





