NGeeYL Releases New Single 'Firefly'

Today, South Carolina native NGeeYL returns with his new single "Firefly". This new single is a proclamation of NGeeYL's ability to shine, despite challenges and adversity. Mid-tempo and melodic, "Firefly" highlights NGeeYL's rich lyrics and rhythmic flow. The song is an ode to the grind wrapped in raw lyrics and a hypnotic beat.

Listen below!

Receiving cosigns from the likes of 21 Savage and Lil Uzi, NGeeYL is known for his honest verses that resonate with listeners. His authenticity shines through in each of his releases, as he continues to solidify himself as a one to watch within the genre. "Firefly" is his latest drop since the release of his project Hiatus last year and is a fitting return, setting the tone for what's to come.

Photo Credit: Jake Ludwig





Related Articles View More Music Stories