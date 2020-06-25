NEEDTOBREATHE Release New Song 'Who Am I'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released "Who Am I", the fourth song off their highly anticipated new album, Out of Body. The emotionally charged track is available to stream and download starting today. Out of Body is due for release on August 28, 2020 via Elektra Records/Centricity Music, and is available for pre-order and pre-save now HERE. Limited edition merch bundles and experiences are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE's online store HERE.

Listen below!

"Probably the biggest and most constant struggle I have in my life is being able to accept love. At some place in my core, it's hard for me to believe that I'm ever worthy of it, or somehow deserve it," shared vocalist Bear Rinehart. "'Who Am I' is a song about the fight to accept, embrace, and trust that the greatest love requires nothing in return."

NEEDTOBREATHE introduced Out of Body in April with the release of anthemic lead single "Hang On" and ballad "Seasons". American Songwriter claimed, "'Hang On' could easily be the next summertime sing-along," and E! News praised the track as "The sort of anthem we all need right about now." "Hang On" has already soundtracked a national campaign for the PGA Tour's Impact Initiative and been featured in the season finale of American Idol.

Earlier this month, NEEDTOBREATHE launched the album's pre-order, and shared its third track "Survival" (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb)". Fans who pre-order Out of Body will receive immediate downloads of all four tracks the band has unveiled.

On Out of Body, the platinum-certified trio-Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals], and Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals]-examine life, family, and friends through a youthful prism. The guys take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also first-time fatherhood and the future over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy. After spending a week at a beach house in Charleston to gather thoughts and ideas, the trio headed to Nashville, to record alongside producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. As they cultivated a team atmosphere, the songs organically came to life.

Out of Body follows 2016's H A R N*E*R*D L O V E, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Current Album Sales Chart, and featured the gold-certified title track "Hard Love".

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart

