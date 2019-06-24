NAV Announces Headline London Show

Following the release of his debut Billboard #1 Top 200 AlbumBad Habits, Punjabi-Canadian rapper, and producer NAV announces a headlining show at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London with support from fellow XO Records duo, 88Glam on 20 August 2019 ahead of his debut performance at Reading and Leeds Festival. 88Glam has clocked in over 200 million streams globally and recently produced the breakout track "Price On My Head" featuring The Weeknd on Bad Habits. The first time Nav ever stepped foot on a stage was as a surprise guest at the O2 Forum with label mate The Weeknd back in 2017, the same year Rolling Stone placed his Coachella debut among the year's best performances with praise from the likes of Pitchfork, Hypebeast, Complex and The Fader. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 26 June at 9am BST at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Nav has hit almost 200M streams in the UK to date, and 3+ Billion streams globally. Having co-produced the GRAMMY Award-nominated "Back To Back" for Drake and platinum-selling "beibs in the trap" for Travi$ Scott's blockbuster Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight, NAV rides hypnotic trap beats with his wavy sing-rap flow, crafting a sonic blend that draws upon styles similar to contemporaries such as Post Malone and Drake, quietly arrived as one of rap's most innovative and infectious voices.



NAV's self-titled mixtape appeared in early 2017, and it was chock-full of his by-now-trademark silky vocals and slick beats. The lead single preceded the release 'Some Way', which also featured the Weeknd. That same year, he also put out the Perfect Timing mixtape, on which he collaborated with Atlanta-based producer Metro Boomin. NAV's single 'Wanted You', which features Lil Uzi Vert, charted on Billboard's Top 100 and he followed up in early 2018 with the solo single 'Freshman List'. Both tracks were featured on his debut studio album, Reckless, which was released on XO and Republic in May of that year. Landing in the U.S. top ten, the set featured guests Quavo, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna. Less than a year later, NAV made a quick turnaround with sophomore follow-up Bad Habits, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. BET debuted his latest release, Tap ft. Meek Mill in Times Square which has already garnered 90 million global streams.



U.K. Tour Date:



20 August 2019 London, U.K. O2 Forum Kentish Town



NAV will also perform at Reading and Leeds Festival Friday 23 August - Sunday 25 August 2019.



Tickets for NAV's U.K. show go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 9am BST at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.





