Myrne Releases His New EP 'Circles'

Singaporean producer and DJ, MYRNE, rounds off his string of recent singles with Circles, his new Astralwerks debut EP. Circles is a seamless reinvention of MYRNE's approach to melody, texture and composition, resulting in a record that radiates joy and restoration in 2022.

Circles, follows his first collection of songs since 2020's "Wandering." It features four emotive lo-fi tracks, two of which - its glistening "Circles" title track and "What Can I Do" - have previously been released as a sneak peek for fans along with new tracks "Emotion" and "Faithless." The EP is accompanied by the serene Kostadin Kolev directed visual for "Emotion."

The Circles EP was conceived as he attempted to find stillness in his home studio amongst the turmoil of the outside world. The work continued as he began reconnecting with friends and family, regaining a sense of optimism along the way. The journey is deeply embedded in all tracks, some of which feature samples of conversations, atmospheres, or found sounds weaved in through his precise beats.

"Emotion", the stunning soothing-centerpiece of the EP, sees MYRNE igniting the spark of giddy romance. He even harks back to his 2020 track "Splinter" as a reference point for this new piece, incorporating a new stack of harmonies and melodies that play off the stormy indie rock spirit of the original. "The idea of just continually improving on your old self was a recurring theme in this EP," MYRNE says.

"Faithless" is a six-minute exploration of calm balearic melodies and dancefloor infectiousness. It feels, all at once, like a closing track at a rave approaching sunrise, and a meditative track best played before bedtime.

The Circles EP is a fresh artistic statement by MYRNE, who took charge of songwriting and vocals on all tracks. "It's helped me find my sound as an artist and work with the things I like, so that when I'm able to collaborate, I can be a bit more centered." MYRNE says.

Each track was labored over with love and intent by MYRNE, who sought to find new and spontaneous ways to produce a record. "It was all about being mechanical, touching knobs, humming sounds, instead of planning and sculpting in such detail," he explains.

"You can really hear it in the music - a bit of it sounds unfinished - because I don't think there really is a point to 'finishing' music, just making sure it sounds good then moving on to the next one. I've also learned to have a lot of fun 'in the moment'."

'Circles' is all about finding healing in the darkest corners of life, a reminder that there is strength in reaching out and connecting with others. He hopes the EP manages to do that for his fans around the world. "Oh, and I hope they have fun dancing too!" he adds.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: