Myles Smith Unveils Brand New Single 'Wait for You'

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Myles Smith is back with a deeply introspective new single entitled ‘Wait For You’. The new single, out now, promises to resonate with fans across the globe by exploring commitment in someone’s darkest moments - an unwavering promise of patience and enduring love.

Of the new single, Myles says it’s “an introspective and deeply emotional track. It delves into the struggle of watching a friend (my previous self) battle their inner demons and their commitment to stand by them through their darkest times. The lyrics reflect a promise of unwavering support and patience, capturing the essence of a relationship that transcends time and hardship.”

‘Wait For You’ follows the meteoric success of Myles Smith’s latest international hit, ‘Stargazing’. The track, which has recently been recognised as one of the songs of the summer, is approaching 400 million global streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, and continues to hit stratospheric new peaks. Last week, ‘Stargazing’ reached #1 on the UK Airplay chart and holds its chart-topping position in the UK and beyond. Adding to this impressive momentum, Myles delivered a standout performance of ‘Stargazing’ at the Olympics Team GB Homecoming Event.

Myles, a native of Luton, has been on an unstoppable rise. His latest achievements include being named Apple’s Up Next Artist and Deezer’s Next Artist, as well as selling out his first-ever headline tour across the UK, Europe, and North America. Myles’s unique blend of folk, americana, and pop influences, combined with his DIY approach and genuine connection with his audience, has set him apart as a rising star. His previous releases, including hits ‘Solo’ and ‘My Home,’ have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following.

With the heartfelt new single, Myles Smith invites listeners on a journey following his struggles of inner conflict and the coinciding support of a true friend. As he continues to break new ground in the music industry, there’s no doubt that Myles is an artist to watch in 2024 and beyond.

Photo credit: Jennifer McCord

Comments