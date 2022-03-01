My Idea Share New Single 'Crutch'

My Idea, the duo comprised of best friends Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes) share "Crutch," the new single from their upcoming debut album CRY MFER, out April 22nd via Hardly Art.

CRY MFER, and "Crutch" specifically, which the band describes as a co-dependency anthem, exist as a document of Konigsberg and Amos' collective breaking point, after recording the album they both decided to quit drinking.

"'Crutch' was written at a time when both of our personal lives had begun to collapse around us," says the band. "Outside influences began to disappear and as we began to rely on each other more and more - the music was the only thing that functioned amidst the chaos. This song became kind of a beacon leading us through the remainder of making the album."

Last month My Idea announced their debut with a video for the album's title track "Cry Mfer." The song received praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Under The Radar, and The FADER who named it a 'Song You Need In Your Life' and said the track "is like a deep breath: inhale toxicity, exhale great power," amongst others.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/21/22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

4/22/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway ^

4/23/22 - West Hartford, CT @ University of Hartford

^Record Release Show