Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'

As the finalé of his 90-minute cabaret-styled storytelling piece, full houses have been grooving and swaying to this pleasant little story for three weeks and counting.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'

"Always Right There", a groovy little cha-cha ballad, exploring the r&b side of Mwalim's Brill Building heritage as a songwriter and performer. As the finalé of his 90-minute cabaret-styled storytelling piece, full houses have been grooving and swaying to this pleasant little story for three weeks and counting. On the closing weekend of a successful run of "A Party at the Crossroads" at Cotuit Center for the Arts, Mwalim also used the latest production of his award-winning performance piece to test out new songs from his upcoming album, "Thunder Child" including his freshly released single, "Always Right There".

Well known in the world of contemporary jazz and club/ house music, as well as his tenure with the multi- Grammy-nominated, Adult Alternative/ Soul-funk band The GroovaLottos, Mwalim decided to pull from -what he refers to as- his coffeehouse songbook for this album. About 18 months into playing the guitar, the jazz-funk keyboardist demonstrates an elder statesman confidence on the guitar, accompanying himself at showcases, festivals and open mics on a set list of original and classic bossa, blues, and soul tunes.

Mwalim, under Oversoul Theatre Collective, is currently collaborating with actor director Naheem Garcia on the Brockton Community Radio Drama Project, where they are providing training and experiences for aspiring voice actors in the production of a audiobook version of Mwalim's novel, Land of the Black Squirrels. For more information, visit http://daphunkeeprofessor.com



RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for Flip A Switch. Remix Photo
RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release the fossora remixes Record Store Day 12” Vinyl Photo
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Vinyl
For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single Let Ha Go Photo
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album AMEN Photo
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!

More Hot Stories For You


Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'
April 21, 2023

Emerging Denver artist Ronan Andrews is rapidly gaining a devoted following for his energetic performances and groove-filled, upbeat sound. After the success of his debut EP, Quarter-Life Crisis, which earned recognition from BandWagon Magazine, The Songwriter Diaries, and more, he returns with his dynamic rock anthem on love, 'Way to Your Heart.' Ronan will support the release with a radio edit and music video on Friday, April 28th.
Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOMEFrore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME
April 21, 2023

Frore's new album of Tribal Psybient music, Biome, features a series of simple and powerful percussive forms that become a universal heartbeat, a powerful hand drum beat, and a complex sounding rhythm machine that magically dances along forever
Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School TragedySinger-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy
April 21, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross has released 'Falling Off the Merry Go Round'.
Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'
April 21, 2023

'Always Right There', a groovy little cha-cha ballad, exploring the r&b side of Mwalim's Brill Building heritage as a songwriter and performer.
Vocalist And Composer Luiz Millan's Fifth Album As A Bandleader, BRAZILIAN MATCH, Out NowVocalist And Composer Luiz Millan's Fifth Album As A Bandleader, BRAZILIAN MATCH, Out Now
April 21, 2023

Brazil's best kept secret, vocalist and composer Luiz Millan delivers a passionate musical message on Brazilian Match, his fifth album release.
share