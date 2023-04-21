Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'

"Always Right There", a groovy little cha-cha ballad, exploring the r&b side of Mwalim's Brill Building heritage as a songwriter and performer. As the finalé of his 90-minute cabaret-styled storytelling piece, full houses have been grooving and swaying to this pleasant little story for three weeks and counting. On the closing weekend of a successful run of "A Party at the Crossroads" at Cotuit Center for the Arts, Mwalim also used the latest production of his award-winning performance piece to test out new songs from his upcoming album, "Thunder Child" including his freshly released single, "Always Right There".

Well known in the world of contemporary jazz and club/ house music, as well as his tenure with the multi- Grammy-nominated, Adult Alternative/ Soul-funk band The GroovaLottos, Mwalim decided to pull from -what he refers to as- his coffeehouse songbook for this album. About 18 months into playing the guitar, the jazz-funk keyboardist demonstrates an elder statesman confidence on the guitar, accompanying himself at showcases, festivals and open mics on a set list of original and classic bossa, blues, and soul tunes.

Mwalim, under Oversoul Theatre Collective, is currently collaborating with actor director Naheem Garcia on the Brockton Community Radio Drama Project, where they are providing training and experiences for aspiring voice actors in the production of a audiobook version of Mwalim's novel, Land of the Black Squirrels. For more information, visit http://daphunkeeprofessor.com