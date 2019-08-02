Musical Artist And Instrumentalist Werley Nortreus Announces '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance'

Werley Nortreus is also a music superstar and he's back in the music industry and ready to dominate the charts with a very brand new and a sexy instrumental album called '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' that has 27 sweet tracks in total. The superstar said his delicious upcoming album has sweet and romantic tracks that his fans will fall in love with for the rest of their lives. His 4th album will be different from the others because the album's genres are described to be instrumental or soundtrack. The young and talented gentleman to drive more women and his fans more crazy with his upcoming instrumental album called '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' and it will be hard for people not to be seduced and fall in love like a trap that they won't be able to escape but to make love with all the 27 tracks with no choices.

The superstar is under a deal with a record label named 'LéyLéy Records', so the label will release '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' in stores this upcoming September. The record label named 'LéyLéy Records' owned by 'Ceraphin Corporation' and 'Ceraphin Publishing Group' announces new albums, projects, and even new Artists on its roster. The record label expected to release '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' in all major stores this upcoming September and the sensual feeling is hard to escape. His 4th album will be different from the others because the album's genres are described to be instrumental or soundtrack. His new album also see itself as a messenger because it contains great messages with sweet rhythm and melody.

Werley Nortreus was born in 1993 and his new album '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' describes how romantic, Godly, attractive, unique, and powerful his musical talent is. His new album also talk about his past experiences with his life and how he was born to be great, powerful, Godly, romantic, and tough in making songs just like making love. Most of his albums are Gospel and religious but he thinks it makes sense to release a new album with a different style and melody to prove his fans how talented he is in making instrumentals, beats, or soundtracks.

His upcoming album is called '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' and has 27 sweet tracks and they are all composed and produced by Werley Nortreus but will be released by the record label called 'LéyLéy Records'.

Below, discover the names of the songs from 1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance (Tracks list)

1- Black Gods Rule All Universes

2- What's My Story Bae?

3- The Heaven Orders

4- The Year of 1993 (King to Be Born)

5- Birth of Paradise & Romance

6- A Star Is Born (Child from Heaven)

7- Dear Ancestors

8- Like a Funk Machine

9- Joy for All Children

10- Can You Hear Me

11- The Money & Fame

12- Honeymoon Thirst

13- Ki MÉLÉM Yo Pa Renmenm

14- Nomore (Put Your Hands up)

15- People Didn't Deserve Us Bro

16- Your Hate & Jealousy Define You

17- People Can't Defeat Us Bro

18- The River of Archangels

19- Love That Way You Jazzy

20- Sweet Bajan Candy De Riri (I ? You)

21- Take You to Music Rhythm

22- Sensual Path to Heaven Gate

23- I Am Sooo Crazy in Love (Mimi Vee)

24- Drums of Higher Power

25- Haitian Revolution (Koupe TÈT, Boule Kay)

26- Good Man of Seduction

27- Becoming King of Haiti (Future Prediction)





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You