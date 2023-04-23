Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June

The concert will take place on 1 June.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June

Mr Wilson is a Reggae / Funk act, formed in 2018 and based in Limassol. They fuse elements from different genres of music, as each musician comes from a different background, ranging from Rock, Latin, Jazz, Fusion and Folk music, to create a unique music experience. The band combines those elements together with a strong stage presence suitable for any ages as well any type of music lover. The line-up is: Giorgos Nicolaou (vocal, guitar), Stephanos Iassonides (guitar), Nicolas Genethliou (keyboard), Rodrigo Caceres (bass) and Andreas Stefanou (drums). The band performs a wide variety of music from Bob Marley, James Brown, Bill Withers, Manu Chao, Ray Charles and many of the other greats! Mr. Wilson hopes to see you there and join them on a musical journey! Presented by Music in the Mountains.

MR WILSON - REGGAE / FUNK

Giorgos Nicolaou (vocal, guitar), Stephanos Iassonides (guitar), Nicolas Genethliou (keyboard), Rodrigo Caceres (bass), Andreas Stefanou (drums)

Thursday 1 June 8pm

John's Restaurant Trimiklini

Tickets: €15

Box Office: Tel: 97898997 or buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/wilson

John's Restaurant Trimiklini is open 9am - 11pm every day, offering large selection of traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. There is a choice of garden tables at the front, ample inside space and the rear balcony with spectacular mountain and valley views. Booking advised: Tel: 25432212.

Caffè Marcelletti, next door to John's Restaurant, combines a modern city coffee lounge vibe with the rustic atmosphere of the countryside setting, plus stunning views, making it probably the coolest and prettiest café in the mountains. The efficient, helpful staff, provide a wide range of coffees, soft drinks, pastries and ice creams. It is open from 6.30am every day. Tel: 97898997.

ACCOMODATION

The New Okella Hotel Saittas is about 3Km north of Trimiklini and about 2Km from the Green Valley Waterfalls. The air-conditioned rooms have complimentary Wi-Fi, sound-proofed windows, hair dryers and towels. Continental breakfast is offered in the restaurant and there is a lounge bar, billiards table, sauna, sun terrace, free private car park and garden. Tel: 99656127. Facebook: @newokellainn.

The Spidaki Lania is about 3Km south of Trimiklini the beautiful artiste's village of Lania. It is a stone-built garden house renovated to a high standard and available through booking.com.

The Old Olive Mill Dhoros is a lovely and unique old stone house in a secluded spot at the end of a road, in the quiet farming village of Dhoros, nestled on the southern slopes of the Troodos Mountains, about 6Km south of Trimiklini. The house can accommodate up to 8 guests. Tel: 25434043. Facebook: @TheOldOliveMillDhorosCyprus.

The River House Trimiklini is a modern, stone-faced holiday home located in a quiet area of the village. It features 3 bedrooms, TV, DVD player, free WiFi, barbecue, fireplace, table tennis and free bicycles. Tel: 99628772. Facebook: @TheRiverHouseCyprus.

Trimiklini is a picturesque village, surrounded by green orchards, located approximately 27 kilometres northwest of Limassol in the largest valley in Cyprus, at an average altitude of 570M. The village is bordered on the south by Lania, on the west by Silikou and Kouka, on the north by Moniatis, on the northeast by Pelendri and on the east by Agios Mamas. Trimiklini is famous for its double bridge; the only one in Cyprus. Local residents grow grapes and fruit trees, including nectarines, peaches, plums and pears here. They have also long been engaged in the production of zivania and wine. Part of the cultural heritage of the village is the building of the primary school, which opened its doors in 1926. Then, it had an enrolment of 49 students. Now it's community property, restored by the municipal council. Currently, 11 children from the community attend the new district school. The Green Valley waterfall is worth the walk along a narrow path, hidden in the shade of century-old trees. There are several outdoor cafes and restaurants, a fruit market, where you can buy freshly picked fruit and vegetables, and small shops with sweets, including excellent mountain honey, plus two interesting churches dedicated to the Virgin of Mercy.


Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.




Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle to Host Cruise Getaway in 2024 Photo
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle to Host Cruise Getaway in 2024
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle: A One-Time Only Cruise Getaway, an exclusive three-day luxury cruise featuring performances by two of the most iconic music artists in classic R&B, will sail April 10-13, 2024 from Miami to Nassau on the Norwegian Pearl.
National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannons What The World Needs Now Is Love Photo
National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'
With a luminous kaleidoscope of iconic hits telescoping a versatile musical career, singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon is celebrating induction into the National Recording Registry via The Library of Congress for her classic 1965 recording of 'What the World Needs Now is Love,' written by the illustrious team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.
Ronan Andrews Shares New Single Way To Your Heart Photo
Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'
Emerging Denver artist Ronan Andrews is rapidly gaining a devoted following for his energetic performances and groove-filled, upbeat sound. After the success of his debut EP, Quarter-Life Crisis, which earned recognition from BandWagon Magazine, The Songwriter Diaries, and more, he returns with his dynamic rock anthem on love, 'Way to Your Heart.' Ronan will support the release with a radio edit and music video on Friday, April 28th.
Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME Photo
Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME
Frore's new album of Tribal Psybient music, Biome, features a series of simple and powerful percussive forms that become a universal heartbeat, a powerful hand drum beat, and a complex sounding rhythm machine that magically dances along forever

More Hot Stories For You


Haven Everly Releases Debut Single 'Raised By Wolves'Haven Everly Releases Debut Single 'Raised By Wolves'
April 23, 2023

You may know Haven Everly from her roles in the hit shows, 'YOU' and 'The L Word,' but the budding thespian is also a rising musician. Although Haven Everly was in the Pop group, SChAE, alongside her sisters, the singer-songwriter makes her solo debut with the single, 'Raised By Wolves.' The fiery track is the perfect record to kick off Haven Everly's promising music career.
National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'
April 22, 2023

With a luminous kaleidoscope of iconic hits telescoping a versatile musical career, singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon is celebrating induction into the National Recording Registry via The Library of Congress for her classic 1965 recording of 'What the World Needs Now is Love,' written by the illustrious team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.
Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'
April 21, 2023

Emerging Denver artist Ronan Andrews is rapidly gaining a devoted following for his energetic performances and groove-filled, upbeat sound. After the success of his debut EP, Quarter-Life Crisis, which earned recognition from BandWagon Magazine, The Songwriter Diaries, and more, he returns with his dynamic rock anthem on love, 'Way to Your Heart.' Ronan will support the release with a radio edit and music video on Friday, April 28th.
Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOMEFrore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME
April 21, 2023

Frore's new album of Tribal Psybient music, Biome, features a series of simple and powerful percussive forms that become a universal heartbeat, a powerful hand drum beat, and a complex sounding rhythm machine that magically dances along forever
Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School TragedySinger-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy
April 21, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross has released 'Falling Off the Merry Go Round'.
share