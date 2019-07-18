Music Video for 'Simmer' by Mahalia (Feat. Burna Boy) Unveiled
Further to performing to a jam-packed audience at the John Peel stage at Glastonbury Festival and announcing her hugely anticipated debut album 'Love & Compromise' last month, breakout star Mahalia has unveiled the stunning visual to accompany her summer single 'Simmer' which features Nigerian star, Burna Boy. Directed by KC Locke, the visual was shot in London and showcases Mahalia glowing with confidence - all while Burna Boy attempts to defend the male's perspective.
Produced by Felix Joseph and Jonah Christian, the track also contains portions of the smash 'Playground Riddim' which was performed by Jeffrey Harding and later sampled in Beanie Man's iconic 1997 hit, 'Who Am I (Sim Simma)'.
In addition to the single and album news, Mahalia last week announced the record's accompanying 'Love & Compromise' tour, which will see the songstress perform across a plethora of continents including; Asia, North America, Canada and Europe. The tour will begin in Seoul on August 15th and will include some of her biggest shows to date, including a date at London's prestigious Roundhouse on November 25th. Thereafter the songstress will then head out to Europe for several dates, which include stops in Norway, France, Germany with more to be announced.
As an artist signed at just 14, 'Love & Compromise' is the rich fruit of Mahalia's developmental journey thus far. On her debut LP Mahalia's playfully infectious spirit intertwines with her youthful charisma, idiosyncratic storytelling and consciousness - attributes that have set her apart from her peers and seen her become one of the UK's most-loved rising stars. Production and writing turns come from the likes of Sounwave (Kendrick, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q), DJ Dahi (Drake, Pusha T), Sam Dew (Zayn, Taylor Swift) and Pop Wansel (Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara) as well as long-time collaborator Maths Time Joy. The record is executively produced by Felix Joseph who helps create the perfect sonic backdrop for Mahalia to shine and the result is a future-classic.
The Leicester native enjoyed an incredible 12 months, quickly becoming one of the year's most exciting breakthrough artists. She rode fast in her own lane, winning YouTube's inaugural 'One To Watch' list and soon after became the only musician to be tipped for the BRIT's Critics Choice Award and the BBC Sound Poll shortlists earlier this year. Mahalia found success via her uncompromising, buoyant songs such as 'Sober' her debut single which was released in the summer of 2017 and 'One Night Only', a single which was taken from her hotly acclaimed 2018 EP 'Seasons'.
MAHALIA LOVE & COMPROMISE US TOUR DATES
SEPTEMBER
22 Detroit, MI Shelter
23 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
24 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry
27 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret
28 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
29 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
OCTOBER
01 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
02 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium
03 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
05 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
06 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
09 Dallas, TX House of Blues
11 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
12 New Orleans, LA The Parish
13 Atlanta, GA Afropunk Festival
15 Washington, DC Union Stage
16 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore
18 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
20 Montreal, QC Le Belmont
21 Toronto, ON Mod Club
23 Boston, MA The Sinclair