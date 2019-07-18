Music Video for 'Simmer' by Mahalia (Feat. Burna Boy) Unveiled

Further to performing to a jam-packed audience at the John Peel stage at Glastonbury Festival and announcing her hugely anticipated debut album 'Love & Compromise' last month, breakout star Mahalia has unveiled the stunning visual to accompany her summer single 'Simmer' which features Nigerian star, Burna Boy. Directed by KC Locke, the visual was shot in London and showcases Mahalia glowing with confidence - all while Burna Boy attempts to defend the male's perspective.

Produced by Felix Joseph and Jonah Christian, the track also contains portions of the smash 'Playground Riddim' which was performed by Jeffrey Harding and later sampled in Beanie Man's iconic 1997 hit, 'Who Am I (Sim Simma)'.

In addition to the single and album news, Mahalia last week announced the record's accompanying 'Love & Compromise' tour, which will see the songstress perform across a plethora of continents including; Asia, North America, Canada and Europe. The tour will begin in Seoul on August 15th and will include some of her biggest shows to date, including a date at London's prestigious Roundhouse on November 25th. Thereafter the songstress will then head out to Europe for several dates, which include stops in Norway, France, Germany with more to be announced.

As an artist signed at just 14, 'Love & Compromise' is the rich fruit of Mahalia's developmental journey thus far. On her debut LP Mahalia's playfully infectious spirit intertwines with her youthful charisma, idiosyncratic storytelling and consciousness - attributes that have set her apart from her peers and seen her become one of the UK's most-loved rising stars. Production and writing turns come from the likes of Sounwave (Kendrick, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q), DJ Dahi (Drake, Pusha T), Sam Dew (Zayn, Taylor Swift) and Pop Wansel (Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara) as well as long-time collaborator Maths Time Joy. The record is executively produced by Felix Joseph who helps create the perfect sonic backdrop for Mahalia to shine and the result is a future-classic.

The Leicester native enjoyed an incredible 12 months, quickly becoming one of the year's most exciting breakthrough artists. She rode fast in her own lane, winning YouTube's inaugural 'One To Watch' list and soon after became the only musician to be tipped for the BRIT's Critics Choice Award and the BBC Sound Poll shortlists earlier this year. Mahalia found success via her uncompromising, buoyant songs such as 'Sober' her debut single which was released in the summer of 2017 and 'One Night Only', a single which was taken from her hotly acclaimed 2018 EP 'Seasons'.

MAHALIA LOVE & COMPROMISE US TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

22 Detroit, MI Shelter

23 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

24 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

27 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

28 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

29 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

OCTOBER

01 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

02 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium

03 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

05 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

06 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

09 Dallas, TX House of Blues

11 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

12 New Orleans, LA The Parish

13 Atlanta, GA Afropunk Festival

15 Washington, DC Union Stage

16 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

18 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

20 Montreal, QC Le Belmont

21 Toronto, ON Mod Club

23 Boston, MA The Sinclair





Related Articles View More Music Stories