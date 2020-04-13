Music On The Rebound And ICE Present The World Wide Tuning Meditation

On five Saturdays - March 28, April 4, 11, 18, and 25 (newly added!), 2020 at 5pm EDT - Music on the Rebound and the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) present The World Wide Tuning Meditation. IONE, Claire Chase, and Raquel Acevedo Klein lead a global performance of the late Pauline Oliveros' The World Wide Tuning Meditation, a sonic gathering with a legacy of bringing communities together through meditative singing.

Anyone from anywhere in the world is invited to join in via Zoom to sing together from their personal phone or computer. No music experience is necessary. The last performance on Saturday, April 25 will also be included in Basilica Hudson's 24-HOUR DRONE Sound and Music Festival, moved completely online with web-based programming in place of its previously scheduled weekend.

Oliveros' The Tuning Meditation consists of four steps:

1. Begin by taking a deep breath and letting it all the way out with air sound. Listen with your mind's ear for a tone.

2. On the next breath using any vowel sound, sing the tone that you have silently perceived on one comfortable breath. Listen to the whole field of sound the group is making.

3. Select a voice distant from you and tune as exactly as possible to the tone you are hearing from that voice. Listen again to the whole field of sound the group is making.

4. Contribute by singing a new tone that no one else is singing. Continue by listening then singing a tone of your own or tuning to the tone of another voice alternately.

The first three iterations of The World Wide Tuning Meditation on March 28, April 4, and April 11 welcomed participants from more than 30 countries, with 824 RSVPs for the first meditation and sold out virtual crowds of 950 attendees for the two April sessions.

Music on the Rebound founder Raquel Acevedo Klein explains her inspiration behind the project, "Music is an expression of our irrepressible voices and serves as a tangible means through which we can connect in times of isolation. In response to Hurricane María after it devastated my family and friends in Puerto Rico, music helped me tell the story of communities coming together to share scarce resources and to illustrate regrowth. The Tuning Meditation creates a space where people all across the world can come together and share our irrepressible voices, create a new story for our time, and heal together."

Music on the Rebound is an online, interactive music festival designed to bring people together and support performing artists affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Viewers are invited to participate in live events and stream digital curations. On Mondays starting April 20, at 7pm EDT, Music on the Rebound presents Connecting ACO Community, a weekly series of online world premieres commissioned by the American Composers Orchestra. Performances will feature esteemed artists such as Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jennifer Koh, Shara Nova, Jeffrey Zeigler, Miranda Cuckson, and more.

Program Information

The World Wide Tuning Meditation

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 5pm EDT

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 5pm EDT

Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 5pm EDT

Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 5pm EDT

Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 5pm EDT - Newly Added!

Tickets: Free. RSVP Here to receive Zoom call-in information.

Information Link: https://www.musicrebound.com/pauline-oliveros-tuning-meditation

Performers and Administration:

Raquel Acevedo Klein - Founder & Producer, Music on the Rebound

Ione - Co-Organizer, Tuning Meditation

Bridgid Bergin - Co-Organizer, Tuning Meditation

Larry Blumenfeld - Advisor, interviewer

Claire Chase - Co-Organizer, Tuning Meditation

Boo Froebel - Producing Advisor

Ross Karre - Co-Organizer, Tuning Meditation

Erica Zielinski - Producing Advisor

International Contemporary Ensemble - Host, Tuning Meditation





