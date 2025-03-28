Mumford & Sons Release 'RUSHMERE' Album, Confirm North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mumford & Sons have released their fifth album, RUSHMERE, and detailed an extensive North American tour for later this year. Rushmere is the spot where Mumford & Sons first met in Wimbledon. RUSHMERE is also the beginning for Mumford & Sons’ next phase, and it follows an intense period of creativity for the trio.

RUSHMERE was produced in collaboration with the nine-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, in Savannah, GA, and in Devon, U.K.

To coincide with the release, the band are excited to announce an arena and amphitheater tour of North America for later this year. The tour commences on June 5 in the city Bend, Oregon, and concludes a second leg at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on October 26. The support acts include Japanese Breakfast, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka, Sierra Ferrell, Gigi Perez, Margo Price, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Good Neighbours and Divorce. For a full list of dates and corresponding support artists, please see below. Tickets for the North American tour go on-sale from Friday, April 4. For complete pre-sale and on-sale information, please visit www.mumfordandsons.com

Mumford & Sons have partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. $1 from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war. www.warchild.org.uk.

The band’s U.K. arena tour this autumn sold out in under two hours, with two additional shows in Newcastle and Leeds added this week to meet fan demand. The trio will headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool in May.

Through four albums, Mumford & Sons have accumulated various awards for their work, notably two BRIT Awards, two Grammy Awards (including the prestigious Album of the Year), multiple chart-topping, multi-platinum album successes right across the globe, a string of festival headlining performances (including Glastonbury), and selling out arenas tour after tour (including their biggest numbers to date in the U.S. in conclusion of the Delta tour back in 2019). A distinctively Mumford & Sons sound has since influenced and inspired recent artists to find huge success in their own right. You’d be hard pressed to find too many acts that follow a similar career trajectory.

Since the band’s last album release, they’ve explored solo passions and reconnected with friends and past collaborators. During a particularly prolific run of recent songwriting inspiration, it’s led them back to the magic of where it all started for them in a leafy suburb of London.

MUMFORD & SONS LIVE

May 25—Liverpool, U.K.—Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025

June 5—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

June 9—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre*

June 12—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl†

June 14—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

June 17—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center†

June 18—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center†

June 20—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center†

June 21—Saratoga Springs, NY— Broadview Stage at SPAC‡

June 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion†

June 24—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage†

July 4—Dublin, Ireland—Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Verona, Italy—Arena di Verona

July 18—Quincy, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre§

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 24—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater#

July 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre#

July 27—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 29—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park||

July 31—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater||

August 8—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium~

October 8—Chicago, IL—United Center**

October 9—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center**

October 11—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum**

October 12—Columbus, OH—Nationwide Arena**

October 14—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center**

October 16—Buffalo, NY—KeyBank Center**

October 17—Montréal, QC—Centre Bell**

October 19—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena**

October 20—Detroit, MI— Little Caesars Arena**

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena††

October 24—Austin, TX— Moody Center††

October 25—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center††

October 26—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center Arena††

November 6—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena

November 8—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena

November 10—Berlin, Germany—Uber Arena

November 12—Cologne, Germany—Lanxess Arena

November 13—Antwerp, Belgium—Sportpaleis

November 14—Paris, France—Adidas Arena

November 16— Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg—Rockhal

November 17—Amsterdam, Netherlands— Ziggo Dome

November 19—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena

November 20—Zurich, Switzerland—Hallenstadion

November 21—Milan, Italy—Unipol Forum

November 23—Barcelona, Spain—Palau Sant Jordi

November 25—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

November 29—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (NEW DATE ADDED)

November 30—Leeds, U.K.—First Direct Arena†† (NEW DATE ADDED)

December 2—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hyrdo†† (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live†† (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Sheffield, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 7—Birmingham, U.K.— Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Cardiff, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 10—London, U.K.—The O2†† (SOLD OUT)

December 11—London, U.K.—The O2†† (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Divorce

†with special guest Good Neighbours

‡with special guest Gigi Perez

§with special guest Japanese Breakfast

^with special guest Madison Cunningham

#with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

||with special guest Margo Price

~with special guest Lucius

**with special guest Michael Kiwanuka

††with special guest Sierra Ferrell

