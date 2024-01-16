Mumford & Sons + Pharrell Share New Single 'Good People'; Hear the British Band's First New Music Since 2019

Mumford & Sons and Pharrell are excited to share “Good People,” a new collaborative single through Gentlemen of The Road/Glassnote Records. Listen to the single HERE.

Mumford & Sons and Pharrell began their friendship over ten years ago while touring festivals and had always talked about making music together. Last summer, with the band back out on the road headlining a string of global festival shows, they reconnected at Pharrell's “SOMETHING IN THE WATER” festival at Virginia Beach.

Their mutual admiration and respect had only grown over the years, and they decided to join up in New York and then Paris to write and record some new songs together, with Pharrell producing. A new track, “Good People” burst into fruition out of the joy, hope and energy in the room.

The spark of this song has generated a lot of excitement, so Mumford & Sons have decided to kick off 2024 with the release of this first single. It also marks the British band's first new music in five years. It's timely too, with Pharrell asking Mumford & Sons if he could feature “Good People” in his Louis Vuitton Men's Autumn/Winter runway show at Paris Fashion Week on January 16.

The band are set to attend the show, performing “Good People” for the first time in a special short live set for all in attendance. Alongside his production of the track, Pharrell also joins the band on backing vocals, and together they invited the Native Vocalists, a 6-piece dynamic vocal choir from the USA and Canada, hailing from their respective Native American Tribes within the Northern Great Plains.

The Native Vocalists feature on “Good People” and will also join the band and Pharrell in Paris for this first live performance. Mumford & Sons are Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane.

photo credit: Fabien Montique