Mumford & Sons Debut New Single 'Blind Leading The Blind'

Mumford & Sons' new single, "Blind Leading The Blind," is debuting today as a Zane Lowe World First on Beats 1. Listen below!

Originally conceived of last year, "Blind Leading The Blind" has been an ongoing work in progress-with the band continually re-shaping, re-writing and generally re-imagining over the past eighteen months. Following their recent acceptance of the prestigious John Steinbeck Award last month, the band was inspired and given renewed focus to finally finish the piece.

Of the song, Marcus Mumford shares, "'Blind Leading The Blind' has been a song we've had up our sleeves for some time, which ended up being a catalytic song for much of our work on Delta, its themes and feelings, but that we never got round to finishing in time to put it on the original release. We're proud that we've finally finished it, as it feels like one of the most challenging songs, thematically, that we've put out there, both for ourselves and our audience. It feels it's becoming harder and harder to coerce yourself into a listening, present and unafraid disposition, but that's the gauntlet we're throwing down for ourselves."

Produced by Paul Epworth and recorded at London's The Church studio, "Blind Leading The Blind" is the first new music from the Grammy and BRIT Award-winning band since the release of 2018's acclaimed full-length album, Delta. The band's third consecutive #1 debut, the record debuted at #1 across the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, Alternative Rock Albums and Rock Albums charts and yielded the largest sales week for an alternative rock album in 2018 and the sixth-largest debut among all titles last year.

The band recently wrapped the expansive North American leg of their Delta Tour 2019, which included headline festival performances at Bottlerock Festival, KAABOO Del Mar and ACL Music Festival as well as a record-setting sell-out audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and a headline concert at L.A.'s Banc of California Stadium among many others. This fall, the band will travel to Asia for a series of performances before returning to the U.S. in December for holiday radio shows at New York's Barclays Center, San Jose's SAP Center and Chicago's Aragon Ballroom. See below for full tour details.

Gentlemen of the Road is an endeavor of Mumford & Sons, which produces community-minded touring festivals. With a commitment to giving back to the causes the band are close to, Gentlemen of the Road and its fund will be supporting global charities, local programs, urgent needs and will always do what it can to protect the planet. Having already taken GOTR around the globe with weekend Stopovers in England, Ireland, the U.S. and Australia, each and every event puts due prominence on the town or city they arrive in, ensuring the local community are as involved with its planning as they want to be and offering a spotlight on the locale to a huge audience. For additional information, please visit www.gentlemenoftheroad.com.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall.

MUMFORD & SONS - DELTA TOUR

November 12-Osaka, Japan-Namba Hatch

November 13-Tokyo, Japan-Toyosu Pit

November 15-Seoul, South Korea-Muv Hall

November 17-Taipei, Taiwan-Legacy Taipei

November 21-Bangkok, Thailand-GMM Live House

November 23- Singapore, Singapore-Neon Lights Festival

November 24-Hong Kong, HK-Clockenflap Festival

December 5-New York, NY-Alt 92.3 Radio Presents: Not So Silent Night at

Barclays Center

December 7-San Jose, CA-Alt 105.3 Radio Presents: Not So Silent Night at SAP Center

December 14-Chicago, IL-101 WKQX Presents: The Nights We Stole Christmas

at Aragon Ballroom

March 8, 2020-Okeechobee, FL-Okeechobee Festival

Photo credit: Gavin Batty





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You