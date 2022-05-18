Multi-instrumentalist Mike Ian Releases New Conceptual Prog Album 'The Learning Tree'

Mike Ian announces his return to original vocal music, bringing a new, large-scale, progressive sound to fans with the release of his next album, "The Learning Tree." Now available, the new record brings back vocal elements not heard since his 2010 release, "Puzzle Pieces."

Multi-instrumentalist, Ian recorded all the instruments and vocals for "The Learning Tree" in his studio, Eyeball Studios, in Cinnaminson, NJ casually spanning as far back as 2004 onward. Upon deciding to finally complete this massive project this year, freshly recorded drums and vocals were added to complete the project and give it its final touches.

Lyrics always eluded Mike for completion of this project. The music has such a grand quality about it. And to put lyrics to match such a project was proving difficult. A few phrases were sporadically laid out amongst the tunes in the early infancy years. And a few phrases stuck. But the project lay dormant for years until lyrical inspiration would come to complete this massive music project.

But for Mike, the lyrical inspiration never did come. Finally, collaborating with lyricist "Troy Raleigh," Troy brought life to "The Learning Tree" with his poetic, and explorative lyrics. The words fit seamlessly and take the listener on a spiritual journey of reflection, inspiration, exploration, salvation, and love.

"The Learning Tree" is composed of 9 tracks each of which is an epic adventure within themselves. The opening title, "A Pirate's Dream," conjures up the thrill of the pirate life in the deep seas, and the adventures and dangers of the nautical, seafaring life. While "Something More Nothing Less" questions why love must be earned and fought for to have its rightful presence. The CD was mastered by Tom Volpicelli at The Mastering House, PA. Artwork for the project was done by Mike's daughter, Ivy.

"'The Learning Tree' by Mike Ian is with ease the best album produced by the artist, it is one that has made its way onto my playlist of timeless choice, and it is one of the finest works in the rock and progressive rock genres I have heard for at least the last 5 years, this album is that good, is it totally unforgettable, and my advice to all those thinking about purchasing this album is, don't think, buy it now, your senses will love you forever." - Steve Sheppard Music Reviews

"The Learning Tree" is now available on all digital streaming platforms and CD. Also in limited quantities, a 5.1 surround sound Blu-ray, mastered by Scott Hull from Masterdisk, NY will be available.

Listen to the new album here:

<iframe style="border-radius:12px" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/5CCnEIJ3ZVEYJvN8ugbxa6?utm_source=generator" width="100%" height="380" frameBorder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture"></iframe>

Watch the album trailer here: