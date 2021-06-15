Multi-Platinum Bryce Vine Announces U.S. Tour Dates

After more than a year under lockdown, multi-platinum pop/hip-hop maverick Bryce Vine announces his highly-anticipated U.S. Summer 2021 headline tour dates, kicking off August 11th in Cleveland, OH. The long-awaited tour news comes on the heels of his appearance on ELLEN last week, performing "Blame It On Me," off his newly-dropped two-track bundle, Mixed Feelings. Watch the performance HERE and check out the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale at www.brycevine.com this Friday, June 18th at 10am local time.

Bryce also just announced his collaboration with rising LA-based visual artist CANTSTOPGOODBOY for their "Welcome to the Metaverse" Art Show on July 10th at Malibu Village. Presented by Vibae, Warner Records, Sire Records, and Alma Mater, the exclusive event will unveil the pair's brand new NFT collection, exclusive merchandise, original artwork, and more. Learn more here.

The news builds on a productive couple of years for Bryce Vine, recently unleashing lowkey anthem "Care At All," plus a slew of genre-spanning collaborations, including a reimagined pop version of #1 country smash "Just the Way" with Parlamee and Blanco Brown, "Congratulations" with indie-pop artist FITZ, and "Do Si Do" with Shaylen and KyleYouMadeThat. In 2019, he released his debut full-length, Carnival, which included the platinum YG-assisted hit "La La Land." He carried that momentum into 2020, releasing the contemplative Problems EP, collaborating on the post-party anthem "Stay" with Cheat Codes, and making the warm dance-pop single "Baby Girl" with The Neptunes' Chad Hugo.

Distilling nimble wordplay, hyper-charged hooks, and intimate guitars into genre-less and timeless songcraft, Bryce Vine leaves his stamp on pop music and culture. Since emerging in 2013, the Los Angeles-based multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist has quietly built a devoted audience with EPs such as Lazy Fair (2014) and Night Circus (2016). However, he popped off on an international scale with the double-platinum smash "Drew Barrymore." It paved the way for the platinum "La La Land" [feat. YG] and his first full-length in 2019, Carnival. And when the world shut down in 2020, Bryce also looked inward and released the contemplative EP Problems. Along the way, he attracted widespread acclaim from Bustle, Billboard, Teen Vogue, American Songwriter, VIBE, Flaunt and more, with TIME declaring "Bryce Vine is the epitome of low-key cool." In addition to tallying over 1 billion total streams, he delivered a series of unforgettable performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, and more.

UPCOMING U.S. TOUR DATES

August 11 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom

August 12 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

August 13 Nashville, TN Blended Festival

August 14 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

August 15 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

August 18 Des Moines, IA Val Air

August 19 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

August 20 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

August 22 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation

August 24 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

August 25 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

August 26 Birmingham, AL Iron City

August 28 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

August 29 St, Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

August 31 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

September 10 Austin, TX Blended Festival

September 24 Provo, UT Provo Towne Centre

October 15 San Diego, CA Blended Festival