Mujuice Drops New Single 'Motherland'

Moscow-based artist Mujuice has unveiled 'Motherland', his second single of 2019, out 29th November via his own imprint Acid Pop which he founded in 2014.

A robotic onslaught of acid and electro, 'Motherland' sees Mujuice deliver a cold, industrial-sounding track that's simultaneously highly danceable. A pioneer of post-Soviet, eastern bloc aesthetics in music, Mujuice explores this world further in the single's official video. In line with the sounds communicated on 'Motherland', the visuals are shot within the confines of a Soviet Cold War bunker - with the protagonist the subject of countless experiments.

Watch the video below!

Discussing the creative thinking behind the release, Mujuice explained: "Mostly I was thinking about the role of rave culture as a reaction to the darkest moments of modern times. How it perceived, deconstructed and absorbed toxic militaristic aesthetics. And the way rave confronted it. It was specific in every country but rave itself stood up as an international movement."

It follows on from April's 'Die Young!', a track that has amassed over 100,000 streams on YouTube alone. Meanwhile Mujuice will release Regress, his seventh studio album, on 13th December.

At the forefront of electronica in Russia, Mujuice is known for skillfully combining the robotic glitches of modern electronic music with dense layers of natural sounds. Working without a formal musical education, he began experimenting with music when still a teenager before releasing debut album Superqueer in 2004. He has since released a slew of singles, EPs and albums, exploring sounds that traverse the electronic spectrum.

One of Russia's most talented electronic artists, 'Motherland' is a stunning mix of sound and visuals.





