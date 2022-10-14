Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mother Mother Celebrate Fans With Live EP

The six track EP was recorded from Santiago de Compostela.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Alt-rock group Mother Mother are celebrating their fans, as well as their massive European tour in support of Imagine Dragons with the release of Live from Santiago de Compostela, a six track EP which sees the band in top form, performing some of their biggest hits to stadium-sized crowds.

The EP includes classic fan favourites "Bit By Bit" and "Verbatim" as well as their global hits "Hayloft" and "Hayloft II" which have combined for over 500 million streams on DSPs around the world. Each of the six tracks on Live from Santiago de Compostela will be accompanied by forthcoming live videos, shot at various shows while on the road with Imagine Dragons.

The live EP is also being released as part of Mother Mother's upcoming special Fan Edition vinyl version of Inside (Deluxe). This limited-edition release comes with double translucent ruby red vinyl, and will include the deluxe edition of Inside, released earlier this year. In the spirit of being a true Fan Edition, fans who pre-order the album will have the opportunity to upload their images to be included as part of the package insert.

Following a successful run of US shows, Mother Mother will spend the rest of the year on a sold-out headline tour of Europe. The 20-date tour brings the band back through the region for the second time in 2022, with nearly every stop on the schedule sold out months in advance. This tour follows up a year of non-stop touring for the band, including performing to a combined audience of nearly 1 million fans while touring in support of Imagine Dragons. See below for a full list of upcoming dates.

Mother Mother has enjoyed enormous success with the release of the deluxe edition of Inside. Their hugely anticipated single "Hayloft II" reached the Top 10 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Debut chart. Globally, the sequel to the band's breakout hit "Hayloft" has already been streamed more than 112 million times across all DSP's. All told, tracks from Inside have combined for nearly 220 million streams globally and continue to grow.

