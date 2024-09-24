More Than 50,000 Booklets Now Available on Apple Music Classical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last year, Apple launched Apple Music Classical, delivering the streaming experience classical music lovers deserve but had never had before with the world’s largest classical music catalog, fully optimized search, and the highest audio quality available.

Apple Music Classical has announced the addition of over 50,000 album booklets featuring in-depth liner notes, translations and more as part of the continual program of updates and additional features coming to Apple Music Classical.

By offering digital album booklets, Apple Music Classical caters to the more detailed needs of classical music lovers. Album booklets offer multi-language liner notes, composer biographies, information about the orchestra, conductors, and soloists, plus where relevant, sung texts and opera libretti, enriching the listener's understanding and connection to the music. Annotations about the compositions can also help make the content more accessible and educational for new listeners, as can interviews with a musician or liner notes written by them.

Other recent innovations by Apple Music Classical include the launch of Apple Classical Top 100, the definitive list of today's most popular classical albums globally. The weekly chart, the most compelling and informative chart for classical fans, combines five data sources from over 165 countries to form a complete view of what's happening in classical music.

Apple Music Classical makes it easier to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with search built for classical in 11 languages; the ability to enjoy the highest audio quality available, including high resolution lossless, and experience many classical favourites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio. Expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, descriptions of thousands of works, and so much more are available for subscribers to browse.

Apple Music Classical is also partnering with many of the world’s leading venues, opera companies and orchestras to offer Apple Music Classical listeners new and exclusive content and recordings, many in spatial audio. Partner organisations include Berlin Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, Opéra National de Paris, Seoul Arts Center, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Suntory Hall, and Vienna Philharmonic.

