Moon River Music Festival Announces 2021 Full Lineup

Moon River Music Festival Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors has revealed its return to Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park on September 11th & 12th, 2021. In partnership with AC Entertainment, the full lineup was revealed this morning and tickets for the festival are on sale starting at 12pm ET via www.moonriverfestival.com.

The 2021 list of Moon River performers includes Wilco, Lord Huron, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lake Street Dive, Dr. Dog, Indigo Girls, Hippo Campus, Dawes, COIN, Shovels & Rope, YOLA, Mipso, Amythyst Kiah, Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham, Rebirth Brass Band, Seratones, Overcoats, The National Parks, American Aquarium and Allison Russell.

Announcing the festival's return is especially sweet for festival Founder and Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors bandleader Drew Holcomb, who celebrates his birthday today. "I am beyond thrilled that we can gather again together around our mutual love of music and community!" Drew shares. "It means the world to me to be able to announce that Moon River is back on! Can't wait to see you in Chattanooga."

Founded in 2014, Moon River Music Festival celebrates its sixth installment in 2021 and third in Chattanooga after outgrowing its previous home at Memphis' storied Levitt Shell. Both the 2018 and 2019 weekends went on to sell out within 24 hours of on-sale, with 2019 cementing the festival's highest attendance to date as 24,000 music lovers gathered to celebrate the best in folk, indie, and Americana. The weekend closed with an incredible moment as Brandi Carlile invited festival founder Drew Holcomb to join her on stage along with The Lone Bellow for a stirring rendition of John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery." After a year without live music in 2020, 2021 promises a chance at new unforgettable memories along the Tennessee River.

General on-sale for all tickets begins today, May 13th at 12PM EST. As in previous years, a portion of every ticket supports Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A special Friday night event will be held on September 10th exclusively for VIP ticketholders. For more information on VIP & General Admission Weekend pass inclusions or to purchase tickets, please visit www.moonriverfestival.com/ tickets.

Also returning in 2021 are Moon River Music Festival's most unique & beloved experiences including The Treehouse, Lookout Lodge, Tennessee Tavern and the Outdoor Activity Area. More details on each will be revealed in the coming months! New Health & Safety measures will also be in place to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for fans, artists, and staff with Moon River festival organizers continuing to work closely with local health and public safety officials to implement guidelines that are current at the time of our event.

For the most up to date information and to purchase tickets, visit www.moonriverfestival.com.