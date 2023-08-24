Molly Burman Releases New EP 'Worlds Within Worlds'

Molly Burman is part of Loud LDN, an all-female and non-binary collective.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Ahead of Upcoming 'Drama Quee Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk

Molly Burman Releases New EP 'Worlds Within Worlds'

Gen Z singer and songwriter Molly Burman has released Worlds Within Worlds, her second EP since her 2021 release Fool Me With Flattery.

With the release of singles ‘Beautiful People’ and ‘Potential’ earlier this summer, Worlds Within Worlds brings an intimate insight into the world according to Molly, exploring the experiences that have made the 22-year-old musician who she is now. 

Journeying through love, sexuality and a whole rollercoaster of emotions, the EP is a neatly wrapped package of highly compelling and exceptionally relatable songs, sure to tug at the heartstrings and make you get up and dance in equal measure. 

On the EP, Molly Burman said: "Worlds Within Worlds is a deeper look into me and the stories that have made me the woman that I am today. The songs on this EP explore my sexuality, mental health, breakups and an overwhelming amount of emotions. The name comes from the idea that everyone has their own world that revolves around them, there are millions of worlds on this planet. Each song on this EP is its own little planet in the universe of MollyLand."

Molly Burman is part of Loud LDN, an all-female and non-binary collective (members include Piri, Venbee, SOFY) that is working towards more inclusivity in the drum and bass, pop and R&B genres. What started as a group chat of a few London artists has now become a safe community for sharing experiences and collaborating on new music, with regular showcases in venues around London.

On the EP so far, Molly Burman has received plaudits from leading tastemakers including The Line of Best Fit, DIY, DORK, BBC Radio 6 Music, Gigwise and more. 

Molly Burman is hosting a sold-out EP launch event in partnership with Lounges.tv and Gigwise taking place at The Forge at The Lower Third, Soho, on 5th September. The evening will feature a Q&A with Molly and performance of the EP, plus Loud LDN DJs and sets from Lucy Tun and Izzi. 

Tickets can be purchased to watch the show live-streamed and on demand via Lounges.tv HERE.

Upcoming live shows:

26th Aug - Climate Live Bus Stage - Leeds Festival

5th Sept - The Forge at The Lower Third, Soho, London

1st Oct - FEMMESTIVAL - Signature Brew, Blackhorse Road, London

About Molly Burman:

Molly’s music deals with the unfiltered expression of emotion. Her goal is to make relatable music, and help people feel as though they are less alone. She writes about unrequited love, unwanted attention and everything in between. 

Molly Burman wrote her first song at the age of six, growing up in a musical household with a number of influences from punk, to jazz, and everything in between. At just 22, Molly has already written an incredible catalogue of songs and is now ready to share her music with the world at large.

Photo credit: Holly McCandless-Desmond



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career Photo
John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career

John Fogerty reissues his first two solo albums, Blue Ridge Rangers and the self-titled John Fogerty, for the first time on vinyl. These long-awaited releases will come in high-quality 180g vinyl, with the lacquers expertly cut at the renowned Bernie Grundman mastering.

2
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single Used to Be Young Photo
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Used to Be Young.' Along with the single, Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)' Disney+ special will air on ABC on August 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT. The special will include an additional 'retrospective interview' where Cyrus will look back on the first 30 years of her life.

3
Video: BIA Shares Performance of FALLBACK For Vevo Ctrl Photo
Video: BIA Shares Performance of 'FALLBACK' For Vevo Ctrl

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of musicians making an impact in the music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. BIA's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more. Watch the video!

4
COURSE Announce New Album Tight Feathers Photo
COURSE Announce New Album 'Tight Feathers'

The band also shared the official video for their new single “Too Busy For Feelings,” a Severance-meets-Everything Everywhere All At Once-inspired take on the frenetic energy of everyday life, directed by Maria Belafonte and featuring actor Katy Fullan among other special guests. Watch a new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SeeYouSpaceCowboy Shares New Single 'Chewing The Scenery'SeeYouSpaceCowboy Shares New Single 'Chewing The Scenery'
Small Crush Releases New Single 'Rumblin' Tummy'Small Crush Releases New Single 'Rumblin' Tummy'
Video: Peter Dinklage Plays a Struggling Opera Composer in SHE CAME TO ME Film Trailer With Anne HathawayVideo: Peter Dinklage Plays a Struggling Opera Composer in SHE CAME TO ME Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
Whales Shares Third And Final Single From Forthcoming Sophomore LP 'Beyond'Whales Shares Third And Final Single From Forthcoming Sophomore LP 'Beyond'

Videos

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
ALADDIN