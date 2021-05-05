Modest Mouse Announce New Album 'The Golden Casket'

Returning with their first new album in six years, Modest Mouse will release their anxiously awaited seventh full-length, The Golden Casket, on June 25 via Epic Records. Pre-order/Pre-save The Golden Casket HERE.

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi platinum band has shared the first single off the release, the anthemic "We Are Between," a song driven by Brock's trademark vocals vacillating between sonic isolation and the support of a full chorus, with lyrics alternating between "the best" and "the worst" parts, determining that "we are somewhere between the dust and the stars."

The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter in the band's unpredictable evolution. Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse's studio in Portland, the album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock's head.

Modest Mouse's previous release was their 2015 album Strangers To Ourselves, which featured their #1 Alternative radio single "Lampshades on Fire," and was described by NME as "brilliantly deranged". The band has toured relentlessly since then, proving themselves to be one of the most consistent live acts today. They are playing this year's Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas this September; stay tuned for more tour dates to be announced.

Listen to "We Are Between" here:

Photo Credit: James Joiner