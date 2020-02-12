Moaning Share the Music Video for 'Fall In Love'

Today, LA's Moaning have shared a video for "Fall In Love," the latest from their forthcoming sophomore album, Uneasy Laughter. The video, which premiered via Adult Swim today, was animated and directed by Moaning's own Sean Solomon. Uneasy Laughter is available for pre-order and due March 20th via Sub Pop.

Watch the video below!

Of the song and video, Solomon says "People my age are skeptical of love because we see how many previous generations got divorced or went through painful experiences. The song is about being afraid to fall in love because of expecting heartbreak. It's about hating yourself too much to open yourself up to someone else. It's a bummer of a song lyrically but it's pretty fun to dance to!

I made the music video in my bedroom a couple weeks ago. It's a psychedelic depiction of an imaginary romance. It's inspired by early experimental animations like Belladonna of Sadness and Heavy Metal. Both the song and the video are perfect for everyone feeling like s this Valentine's Day."

Additionally, Moaning have announced a spring tour that includes a free hometown show in Los Angeles presented by Doc Martens, a stop at Austin, TX's SXSW Music Festival, and a run in support of Black Marble. All tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moon Room ^

3/16-21 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's *

4/9 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

4/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

4/11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

4/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

4/14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

4/16 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

4/17 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

4/18 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company *

4/20 - Albuqueruqe, NM @ Sister *

4/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

4/22-23 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

5/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

^ Free show presented by Doc Martens

* w/ Black Marble

Photo Credit: Michael Schmelling





