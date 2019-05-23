Miya Folick Debuts New Song 'Malibu Barbie'

Rising pop star Miya Folick debuts a new song "Malibu Barbie" today. The song marks the first new material from Folick since her critically acclaimed debut album,Premonitions, released last fall on Terrible Records/Interscope Records.

Listen below!

Of the new song Folick says, "'Malibu Barbie' is about my exploration of what being a woman means to me-it's a longing for an ideal. It's realizing that I can go to an extreme in pursuit of physical perfection, look around, and realize that I haven't changed. I am still longing and seeking something more. Who I am is not a place at which I can arrive."

Since Premonitions, Folick has embarked on tours with Pale Waves and Sunflower Bean, as well as her own headline tour of North America this past winter. This summer she is set to tour on the festival circuit with plays at Outside Lands, All Points East, Primavera, Best Kept Secret and more. See below for the full list of dates.

Raised in Santa Ana, CA, Los Angeles-based recording artist and performer Miya Folick first rose to public attention with her 2015 debut EP, Strange Darling, which drew praise from the likes of The New York Times and NPR, landed a featured spot in Netflix's hit show "13 Reasons Why," and accumulated over 7 million Spotify streams to date. Her follow up, 2017's Give It To Me EP, captured the electric energy of her live performances and drew acclaim from NME, Refinery 29, Stereogum, DIY, Noisey and others. Folick has toured the world over and shared stages with Chairlift, Yeasayer, Kate Nash, Sleigh Bells and many more.





