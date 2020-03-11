Miss June Confirm U.S. and European Tour Dates

New Zealand's Miss June is returning to the road. Known for putting on a commanding live show that will often sees singer Amanda Liddell swinging from the rafters, the band have just confirmed two U.S. shows -- May 8 at Los Angeles' La Cita and Mercury Lounge in NYC on May 11. Following that the band head to Europe for a tour that concludes in Berlin on May 29. All dates are listed below.

Last summer saw the band release their debut album Bad Luck Party (Frenchkiss Records) and today the band also share a video for the LP's "Orchid." It was shot guerrilla style while the band had a day off in Nashville during their 2019 North American tour. Directed by Nick Giumenti, it serves to capture the band in their natural habitat: road warriors. He notes, "We put everything together extremely quickly as they only had one day here in Nashville while on tour, but they were fantastic performers and fully willing to try some of my more adventurous ideas. Massive credit to them for being willing to show up early and film for 8 hours and then go play a kick ass show the same night." Of the track Liddell notes, "'Orchid' represents an ongoing rhetoric about loss, subjugation, the strain of pursuing freedom in love and life itself.

Raised in the embers of punk rock and described as "some unholy union between Sonic Youth and Le Tigre," the Auckland four piece harness jagged, noisy guitars filtered through the unrivaled stage presence of Liddell, guitarist Jun Park, bass player Chris Marshall and drummer Tom Leggett. Combining elements of post-punk, no-wave and rock, Miss June hold close their DIY roots while creating a blistering, reckless sound full of melodic hooks and overdriven riffs that are at once immediately recognizable and yet entirely their own.

Miss June Tour Dates:

May 08, La Cita, Los Angeles, CA

May 11, The Mercury Lounge, New York, NY

May 14, The Great Escape - Green Door Store, Brighton

May 15, The Great Escape - Horatios, Brighton

May 16, Gold Sounds Festival, Leeds

May 17, Eastbound Festival, Dublin

May 18, Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow

May 20, Sebright Arms, London

May 27, Prinzenbar, Hamburg

May 28, Mtc, Cologne

May 29, Privatclub, Berlin

Photo by Nicole Brannen





