Mirei Releases Liberating New Single 'Let Me Be'

Japanese electronic-pop and R&B songstress MIREI is back with her second offering of the year "Let Me Be," a dreamy, groove heavy, '90s-esque tune produced and co-written with Zak Leeker (a classically trained musician who's earned support from industry heavyweights like Diplo) and mixed by DJ Shiftee (a two-time DMC World Champion). "Let Me Be" turns intensely soulful as she muses on power imbalances between genders, while the single at its core is about being true to yourself and holding onto your independence. In their exclusive premiere yesterday, The 405 admired MIREI's sleek ability to pay homage to her influences while cementing her own vocal style unique to her Japanese and New York City upbringing. They said: "bringing the urban energy inherent in her beyond bustling home base[s], the young singer mines nostalgia from the last few decades, equal parts Destiny's Child and Ciara."

When asked about the new single, MIREI said: "Let Me Be is about letting go of a relationship that's holding you back from following your own path. I often feel suffocated while I'm in a relationship, and I was wondering why... I realize it's because there isn't balance in it and I'm not given the space I need to be the best version of myself. Traditional relationships used to focus on a man's expectations of a woman and the way a woman would cater to him, build a family with him, but that's changed with our generation. A healthy relationship should be an equal partnership, where both people in it are able to pursue their goals and dreams while supporting each other."

Earlier this Fall, MIREI stepped out with her international English-language debut and music video for "Take Me Away." The new single was the first of many to come off her forthcoming extended play of the same title in which she also collaborated with producer/songwriters Zak Leever and DJ Shiftee. CelebMix called it "a catchy electro-fused pop song" while also praising her ability to incorporate "a positive message of encouragement." Shortly after she followed up with the DJ Sliink Jersey Club remix along with the video showing off her dance moves via Stage Right Secrets.

MIREI says: "In the artwork and in the video, I'm wearing a neon yellow outfit. It looks like The Bride from the movie Kill Bill and I'm just in love it. In the video I'm dancing with Misaki, who choreographed this with my ex-roommate. We were trying to represent light and shadow." DJ Sliink adds: "It was a great opportunity to work with Mirei on this one, she has a beautiful voice and plus she's Japanese! I have a big fan base in Japan that loves the jersey club style. For me to remix a Japanese artist's sound into jersey club made a lot of sense! I see big things for her in the future!"

Possessing full creative control over both her music and image - MIREI is ready to strip the layers and stand up for the unspoken, bringing awareness to issues that otherwise are taboo in Japan such as mental health, the pressures of living in a bustling city, and the objectification of women or their lifestyles (young students, popstars, Papakatsu women, etc.).

MIREI elaborates: "I wrote 'Take Me Away' with Zak Leever during one of our very first writing sessions in Brooklyn. The song, overall, is about loneliness so I wanted to film the video in Japan to show a different, dark side of the city and the people chasing their dreams in it. Sharing my experience with Zak was a huge relief since I grew up believing we should always keep these things to ourselves. This song represents exactly what I want to say and feel through the music, and that's why I chose this song and video to introduce myself internationally. I used to hide my weaknesses but these days I'm realizing I don't have to and we all have our own issues with anxiety and depression that we have to face." On the video, she adds: "The video is about a girl who lost her way by herself in Tokyo. Tokyo is a big, beautiful city to chase dreams but we can't do this forever, sadly. The girl is facing her ideal versus reality and it looks like she's gone crazy, but she's not alone - though not with the best company... This happens to so many women chasing their dreams in any big city. I also wanted to represent where I was born but not just the side that everyone glamorizes."

Not only showcasing her fearless honesty, "Take Me Away" as well as the forthcoming album endlessly reveal the tremendous musical passion that MIREI has pursued for almost her entire life. In kindergarten she began taking dance lessons, which immediately sparked a fascination with pop divas like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Soon enough, MIREI added singing to her repertoire and with the help of Garage Band began making music on her own when she was just 12-years-old.

By age 13, MIREI had caught the attention of a major record label, her first step towards stardom. While spending her eighth-grade year in New York City, she performed in the prestigious choir Gospel For Teens, and took home the top prize at the legendary Amateur Night at the Apollo. After moving to Tokyo the following year, MIREI soon found success with several hit singles and album releases on her home turf.

For MIREI, the making of Take Me Away marks a thrilling new chapter in her growth as an artist - one that finds her facing the most difficult of emotions, then transforming those feelings into music that questions, challenges, and ultimately empowers. "I was so moved by the whole experience of making these songs," says MIREI. "Sometimes it actually hurt to write them, but I think that's a good thing. A lot of the time what we feel isn't happy or perfect, but talking about it is what connects us. I hope that hearing these songs helps other people to feel more connected too."

MIREI's full-length debut international album Take Me Away is set for release on January 31, 2020 via Cool Japan Music / The Orchard.

