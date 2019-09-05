Miranda Lambert Releases New Song 'Pretty Bitchin'

Miranda Lambert is tantalizing eager fans today, releasing "Pretty Bitchin," the latest look into Wildcard - her hotly-anticipated studio album releasing Nov. 1 on Vanner Records/RCA Nashville.



"'Pretty Bitchin'' is so much fun. Everything in it explains me...it talks about airstreams, Tito's, having a band and awesome fans," said Lambert. "It's a good thank you to life for being amazing and for getting to live this dream. It's definitely pretty bitchin'."



The Grammy Award winner recently debuted the music video for her Top 20 single "It All Comes Out in the Wash." Directed by frequent collaborator Trey Fanjoy, the mud-slinging clip was filmed outside Nashville and features Lambert behind the wheel in an off-roading adventure, and a subsequent trip to the car wash to clean up. Watch here. Lambert co-wrote the "delightful, sprightly rocker" (Rolling Stone) with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose).



Wildcard also features recently-released "foot-stompin' barnburner" (NPR) "Locomotive," "crunchy, frisky jam" (Stereogum) "Mess with My Head," "irresistibly catchy" (SPIN) "Bluebird," and "instant honky-tonk jukebox classic" (Billboard) "Way Too Pretty for Prison," which features Maren Morris. Listeners can pre-order and pre-add the album to their collections now.



To welcome this new artistic chapter, Lambert will HIT THE ROAD for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall, with special guests Morris and Elle King, as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates (details here). Tickets are on sale now.



Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert will release her highly anticipated new studio album Wildcard Nov. 1, which includes her latest country radio single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash." This fall, Miranda will embark on her rotating, all-girl "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and the Pistol Annies. This follows two extensive tours in 2018, "Living Like Hippies" in the winter/spring and "The Bandwagon" summer tour with Little Big Town.



The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 33 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, and several others.



The celebrated singer/songwriter has released six studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the BillboardTop Country Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed double record The Weight of These Wings(2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (2007) andKerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.



Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide. www.idyllwind.com

Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth





