Miranda Lambert Releases New Single 'It All Comes Out in the Wash'

GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Miranda Lambert is thundering back to country radio with her brand new single "It All Comes Out in the Wash," which premiered this morning across radio stations nationwide - Lambert's first taste of new solo music in nearly three years.



"When we were little, our moms would say 'let's not worry about a stain.' Everyone goes through times in life that are difficult and has moments that they wish would pass," said Lambert, who co-wrote the track alongside The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose). "This song is a mix of scenarios that we have all either been a part of or have seen, and is a fun reminder that hard times do eventually pass."



Responding to deafening demand, Lambert surprised fans by also releasing "Locomotive," which she describes as a "total country punk-rock" track written alongside Ashley Monroe and K.S. Rhodes. She debuted the "scorching" (Rolling Stone) song at CMA Fest in June.



"It All Comes Out in The Wash" and "Locomotive" are both available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers. Listen to the song below!



Lambert will hit the road for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall, with special guests Maren Morris and Elle King, as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates (details below). Tickets are on sale now.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Fairs & Festivals:

Thursday, July 18 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's || Lake Tahoe, Nev.

Wednesday, July 24 Cheyenne Frontier Days || Cheyenne, Wyo.*

Friday, August 2 Watershed Festival || George, Wash. (Pistol Annies)

Saturday, August 10 Boots & Hearts Music Festival || Oro-Medonte, Ontario

Friday, August 16 Country Thunder Alberta || Calgary, Alberta

Friday, August 30 The Great Allentown Fair || Allentown, Penn.

Saturday, August 31 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa || Atlantic City, N.J.

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:

Friday, September 13 Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Saturday, September 14 Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Thursday, September 19 Van Andel Center || Grand Rapids, Mich.

Friday, September 20 Huntington Center || Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, September 21 BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University || Highland Heights, Ky.

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, September 26 Royal Farms Arena || Baltimore, Md.

Friday, September 27 Charleston Coliseum || Charleston, W.Va.

Saturday, September 28 Nationwide Arena || Columbus, Ohio

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, October 3 Cajundome || Lafayette, La.

Friday, October 4 Smoothie King Center || New Orleans, La.

Saturday, October 5 Centurylink Center || Bossier City, La.

Thursday, October 10 State Farm Center || Champaign, Ill.

Friday, October 11 Pinnacle Bank Arena || Lincoln, Neb.

Saturday, October 12 Denny Sanford Premier Center || Sioux Falls, S.D.

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, October 17 Fargo Dome || Fargo, N.D.

Friday, October 18 Fiserv Forum || Milwaukee, Wisc.

Saturday, October 19 Xcel Energy Center || Saint Paul, Minn.

Thursday, October 24 TaxSlayer Center || Moline, Ill.

Friday, October 25 JQH Arena || Springfield, Mo.

Saturday, October 26 INTRUST Bank Arena || Wichita, Kan.

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, November 7 John Paul Jones Arena || Charlottesville, Va.

Friday, November 8 Colonial Life Arena || Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, November 9 Amway Center || Orlando, Fla.

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, November 21 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Jacksonville, Fla.

Friday, November 22 Infinite Energy Arena || Duluth, Ga.

Saturday, November 23 Greensboro Coliseum || Greensboro, N.C.



Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville singer/songwriter Miranda Lambert is the nine-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year. Her accolades include 2 GRAMMY Awards, 13 (CMA) Country Music Associations Awards and 32 (ACM) Academy of Country Music Awards as well as many other honors, including the prestigious Harmony Award from the Nashville Symphony and the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award.



The Texas native is back with her first taste of new solo music since the release of her last record, a double album titled The Weight of These Wings in November 2016, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. She touts six studio albums to her repertoire; Kerosene (2005), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four The Record (2011) and Platinum (2014), the latter earning Lambert a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Album, in addition to her previous GRAMMY win for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2010 for "The House That Built Me." The first song released from The Weight Of These Wings, "Vice," received multiple GRAMMY and ACM Award nominations. Lambert's next single "Tin Man", which she debuted at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, won "Song of the Year" at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM).



Miranda toured extensively in 2018, starting with the Livin' Like Hippies tour in January and then following it up with The Bandwagon summer tour with Little Big Town. She was also honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame as their "Artist In Residence" performing twice in September. As if that wasn't enough, she wrapped the year with releasing another Pistol Annies album Interstate Gospel on November 2. She returns to the road this year on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019.





