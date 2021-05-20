Mipso 2021 U.S. Tour Dates Unveiled
Look for Mipso to release bonus tracks and additional new videos in the coming weeks and months.
|
Today, North Carolina-bred four piece Mipso announces 2021 U.S. tour dates, with over 35 live shows now on-sale. These performances mark Mipso's first live shows since the release of their self-titled sixth album and Rounder Records debut in October 2020. Mipso's full list of current tour dates is listed below, with additional info and tickets available at www.mipsomusic.com.
Mipso's new self-titled album (released October 16, 2020/Rounder Records), is the highly anticipated follow-up to their beloved 2018 album Edges Run. Mipso arrives as the group's most communally realized work to date-a triumph that's especially remarkable considering they discussed breaking up after the release of Edges Run. But Mipso's members-Wood Robinson, Libby Rodenbough, Jacob Sharp, and Joseph Terrell, each a songwriter and lead singer in the band-doubled down on their commitment to each other.
They emerged with the strongest artistic statement of their career thus far. With finely layered vocal harmonies and spacious arrangements that gently illuminate the idiosyncratic details and refined musicianship at the heart of every song, Mipso furthers the band's ever-growing reputation as a potent musical force.
|
Mipso's Current Tour Dates:
JUNE
06 / 24 Huntersville, NC / Historic Rural Hill
06 / 25 Rougemont, NC / Orange County Speedway
06 / 26 Galax, VA / Blue Ridge Music Center
06 / 27 Norfolk, VA / Virginia Arts Festival
JULY
07 / 16 Donnelly, ID / Summer Music Fest at Roseberry
07 / 17 Whitefish, MT / Under The Big Sky
07 / 25 Steamboat Springs, CO / Strings Outdoor Stage
07 / 28 Jackson, WY / Teton County Fair
07 / 30 Dillon, CO / Dillon Amphitheatre with Fruition
AUGUST
08 / 22 Plymouth, CA / Midsummer Fairy-Tale
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER
09 / 11 Chattanooga, TN / Moon River Music Festival
09 / 17 Seattle, WA / Nectar Lounge
09 / 18 Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios
09 / 19 Coos Bay, OR / 7 Devils Brewing
09 / 21 Sacramento, CA / Goldfield Trading Post
09 / 23 San Francisco, CA / The Chapel
09 / 24 Morro Bay, CA / The Siren
09 / 25 Los Angeles, CA / The Echo
09 / 26 San Diego, CA / Casbah
09 / 28 Flagstaff, AZ / Yucca North
09 / 29 Santa Fe, NM / Tumbleroot Brewery
09 / 30 Fort Collins, CO / Venue TBA
10 / 01 Boulder, CO / Fox Theatre
10 / 02 Denver, CO / Bluebird Theater
DECEMBER
12 / 01 Asheville, NC / The Orange Peel
12 / 02 TBA
12 / 03 TBA
12 / 04 Charlottesville, VA / Jefferson Theater
12 / 05 Richmond, VA / Richmond Music Hall
12 / 07 West Jefferson, NC / Ashe Civic Center
12 / 09 Amagansett, NY / The Stephen Talkhouse
12 / 10 Woodstock, NY / Levon Helm Studio
12 / 11 South Burlington, VT / Higher Ground Ballroom
12 / 12 Cambridge, MA / The Sinclair
12 / 14 Old Saybrook, CT / The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center
12 / 16 Brooklyn, NY / Music Hall of Williamsburg
12 / 17 Philadelphia, PA / Milkboy
12 / 18 Philadelphia, PA / Milkboy
12 / 19 Washington, DC / 930 Club