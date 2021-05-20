Mipso 2021 U.S. Tour Dates Unveiled

Today, North Carolina-bred four piece Mipso announces 2021 U.S. tour dates, with over 35 live shows now on-sale. These performances mark Mipso's first live shows since the release of their self-titled sixth album and Rounder Records debut in October 2020. Mipso's full list of current tour dates is listed below, with additional info and tickets available at www.mipsomusic.com.



Also today, Mipso releases the official video for the closing track from their new album. Mipso's Libby Rodenbough explains of the song, "'Wallpaper' is about prioritizing your worries. I wrote it about someone I know who I think loses more sleep over presentation than substance." Joseph Terrell adds, "We thought Wallpaper was a perfect last song statement. We created a beautiful little world of our own with this record, which we love, but Wallpaper is like a party favor at the end--don't forget about climate change!" Watch Mipso's "Wallpaper" video HERE.



Look for Mipso to release bonus tracks and additional new videos in the coming weeks and months.



Since making their acclaimed debut with 2013's Dark Holler Pop, North Carolina-bred four piece Mipso have captivated audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies, graceful fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state, and a near-telepathic musical connection that makes their live show especially kinetic. Mipso's new self-titled album (released October 16, 2020/Rounder Records), is the highly anticipated follow-up to their beloved 2018 album Edges Run. Mipso arrives as the group's most communally realized work to date-a triumph that's especially remarkable considering they discussed breaking up after the release of Edges Run. But Mipso's members-Wood Robinson, Libby Rodenbough, Jacob Sharp, and Joseph Terrell, each a songwriter and lead singer in the band-doubled down on their commitment to each other. They emerged with the strongest artistic statement of their career thus far. With finely layered vocal harmonies and spacious arrangements that gently illuminate the idiosyncratic details and refined musicianship at the heart of every song, Mipso furthers the band's ever-growing reputation as a potent musical force. Listen to Mipso's new self-titled album.