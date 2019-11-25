Milky Chance Releases Video for 'Oh Mama'

Milky Chance - the German duo known for their global hits and eclectic electro-pop sound - released the music video for 'Oh Mama' off of Mind The Moon, their latest studio album via BMG.

Watch below!

Mind The Moon is not only a display of their unique experimental songwriting that has garnered them billions of streams and global successes, but serves as a melting pot for their wide-ranging influences and childhood inspirations. NPR Music calls Mind The Moon and KUTX says it's "frothing with greatness and lathering with high-caliber collaborators." Download/Stream MIND THE MOON

Milky Chance's rise was sudden. Their debut single "Stolen Dance" was a global smash that was certified double platinum and racked up billions of streams. Soon, childhood friends Phillipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein - who befriended each other in a school choir class - were bringing their blend of folk, electronic, hip-hop, world music, and chillout across continents and onto Fallon, Kimmel, and Conan.

Mind The Moon combines a long-nurtured songwriting acumen with almost childlike excitement about the possibilities of music. They even collaborate with longtime favorites Ladysmith Black Mambazo - whose music they performed in that youth choir class - on the indelible pop-gospel fusion "Eden's House."





