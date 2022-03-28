Miley Cyrus Announces New Live Album 'Attention: Miley Live'

Miley Cyrus has announced the release of her new live album, "ATTENTION: Miley Live," which is set to be released on April 1.

The new album was produced by Maxx Morando. The album features new, previously-unreleased tracks including "Attention" and "You," plus previously released hits like "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," and "We Can't Stop."

The album also features several of Cyrus' famous covers, including "Jolene," "Heart of Glass," and "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Watch the trailer for the new album here: