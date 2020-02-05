Mild Minds Unveils New Single 'WALLS' and Announces New Album MOOD

Australian artist Mild Minds has delivered his new single 'WALLS', featuring vocalist Boats, out now via Foreign Family Collective / Counter Records.

Listen below!

Fresh off receiving a Grammy nomination for 'Best Remixed Recording' via the remix of 'SWIM' by US producer ford., Mild Minds saw his recent release 'MOVEMENTS' being placed in KCRW's Top 20 charts, an add to SiriusXM Chill, a full rotation add on Australia's Double J radio, and enormous support on BBC's Radio 1, in particular with Annie Mac. This past Saturday Mild Minds took over the airwaves of KCRW as a guest on Jason Bentley's 'Metropolis'.

Melding emotion-tinged ambient electronica with Boats' warm vocals, 'WALLS' is a powerful one-half political, one-half personal track that melds elements of UK Garage and ambient electronica.

"The meaning behind 'WALLS' is somewhat dichotomous, we wanted the track to have a dual meaning depending on the listener," says Mild Minds. "Boats wanted the message to be somewhat political, a nod to the issues happening at the American border, whilst I wanted to reference the more internal and interpersonal walls we build every day, " he added.

Boats explained further, "Walls have been built and those same walls have been brought down. It's important to remember that people's desire will always win out over state or forced control - if there is a significant will. I think a lot of people forget or simply don't respect the power of protest. "

The relationship between Mild Minds and Boats is one that runs deep as Blake (Boats) explains, "Ben's been a friend for a long time, I've always wanted to collaborate on something with him. Whilst our own music illuminates different lights it felt right to blend them on this one."

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Bonobo, Maribou State, Caribou and Four Tet, Mild Minds is the brainchild of Benjamin David, the creative force behind several successful projects. 'SWIM', the project's maiden EP, garnered over 2 million Spotify plays along with a North American tour with Big Wild.

This week, Mild Minds set out on his first North American mini tour of the year opening for Tycho at Los Angeles's The Wiltern, Santa Cruz's The Catalyst, and Oakland's Fox Theatre.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

A wistful single that leaves a lasting impression, 'WALLS' follows on from previous singles 'EMBRACER' and 'MOVEMENTS'. All tracks are set to feature on Mild Minds' highly anticipated new album MOOD, out 13th March.