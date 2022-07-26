Mild Minds Releases First Single of 2022 'DEVOTION'

Grammy-nominated artist Mild Minds has unveiled his first single of 2022 "DEVOTION", slated for release via ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective on July 26th, 2022.

"DEVOTION" is Mild Minds triumphant return to releasing new music in 2022. Following the release of his 2020 album MOOD, last year saw him release a string of singles "NO SKIN", "MACHINE" and "HAUNTED" that further diversified the sound profile of his catalog.

Incorporating organic instrumentals across a bright, yet brooding atmospheric undertone, dynamic synthwork is the foundation of the expertly harmonized track. Boasting shimmering vocal highlights across its duration, "DEVOTION" delivers a reflective, multifaceted exemplification of Mild Minds' production proficiencies.

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Bonobo, Maribou State, Caribou and Four Tet, Mild Minds is the brainchild of Benjamin David. The Grammy-nominated vocalist and producer assembles electronic music agnostic of genre, striking a delicate balance between dancefloor-ready and downtempo moods. Defining his music as an exploration between the intersection of humanity and technology, his music draws inspiration from human movement, patterns, and artificial intelligence.

David introduced the Mild Minds project with his "SWIM" EP, seeing him swiftly signed to ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective label. He toured with everyone from Big Wild to TYCHO, played Red Rocks Amphitheater last year, as well as a host of other shows including Palm Springs' Splash House.

Dynamically demonstrating diversity across his signature sound, innovation is an innate aptitude boasted by the Mild Minds project, surely to be furthered in the time ahead. The latest single "DEVOTION" sets the stage for a new string of releases and ventures for the burgeoning artist across the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

Listen to the new single here: