Mike Posner Returns With Rap Opera 'Operation Wake Up'

Today, international multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter, Mike Posner has released a powerful 36-minute rap-opera titled Operation: Wake Up. Also out today, an accompanying official music video for focus track 'Weaponry,' featuring British songstress Jessie J. Directed by Eric Maldin, watch the powerful music video HERE.

Written and recorded at his parent's home in their basement, where Mike stayed following his Father's brain tumor diagnosis and subsequent treatment, Operation: Wake Up is as devastating and real as it is compelling and crucial to hear. Confronting depression, self-loathing, isolation and suicide by way of this powerful audio art-piece, Posner brings these important and widespread issues to the foreground, while responsibly using his platform to help others as we embark on the holiday season.

"When I listen back to this album, I don't really understand how I made it." Posner reveals. "I just remember being in a basement in Detroit and two weeks later it was done."

Featuring special guest Jessie J, and set in Los Angeles over a period of 48-hours, Operation: Wake Up tells the story beginning to end, detailing the ups and downs of someone going through a mental breakdown with Posner playing every character on the album.

Listen to Operation: Wake Up HERE.

Since 2009, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Mike Posner has quietly become one of the world's most successful and recognizable voices. From his 2016 sophomore full-length album, At Night, Alone, which included the ubiquitous RIAA 4x-platinum smash "I Took A Pill In Ibiza' which made history as "one of Spotify's Top 10 Most Streamed Songs of All Time" with 3 billion streams and earned Mike a 2017 Grammy nomination for "Song of The Year." To his most recent and fourth studio album A REAL GOOD KID and 2019 mixtape release Keep Going. Featuring special guests Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Talib Kweli, Diddy, Steven Tyler, Bun B, and E-40, 'Keep Going' chronicled and commemorated his well-documented and celebrated 3,000-mile hike across America.

Mike has also become one of the world's most sought after hit-makers, penning global smashes for the likes of Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, Avicii, as well as Maroon 5's six-times platinum "Sugar," Justin Bieber's triple-platinum "Boyfriend," andLabrinth ft. Emeli Sandé 's "Beneath Your Beautiful."

Today, Mike Posner returns and continues to defy the norm with his heart shattering and powerful rap-opera Operation: Wake Up.

More exciting news from Mike Posner to come in January.

'Operation: Wake Up' - Track List

Introduction

Shave It All Off

Once In A While (Mike Meets Jessie J In Studio)

Weaponry (with Jessie J)

Mike Meets Blackbear At Joe's Falafel

Let's Have A Party

Tracy Calls Noelle (Mike's Ex)

Blackbear Throws A Rager In LA

High & Low (on LSD)

Alone In A Mansion