Mike Mattison to Unveil New Album AFTERGLOW

Landslide Records is proud to announce a March 20, 2020 street date for Afterglow, an all-new full-length album by singer and songwriter extraordinaire, Mike Mattison. Best-known for his work with Scrapomatic, The Derek Trucks Band and currently the Tedeschi Trucks Band, with whom he has won Grammy Awards. The result is an eclectic array of original material that is solidly Americana combined with touches of Blues and Rock 'N Roll.

Mattison's second solo release, Afterglow, displays his trademark ability to combine fresh, memorable melodies with deep, provocative lyrics. The album was co-produced with fellow TTB member Tyler Greenwell, who also plays drums. Additional musicians include Dave Yoke (guitars), Franher Joseph (bass), Kofi Burbridge (keyboards), Scrapomatic's Paul Olsen (guitars), and Rachel Eckworth (keyboards).

A native of Minneapolis, MN, Mattison attended Harvard University where he graduated cum laude in 1991 with a concentration in American Literature. After an ill-advised stint as a journalist, he began his music career with Paul Olsen as one half of the blues duo Scrapomatic, who have released four albums to date. As Scrapomatic's star rose, Mike was picked up by slide-guitarist Derek Trucks and began touring as lead singer with the Derek Trucks Band. Since 2001 he has appeared constantly with Scrapomatic, the Derek Trucks Band and the Tedeschi Trucks Band, performing on five continents and in every state, except Alaska. Mattison has gone on to win two Grammy's with Trucks: 2009's Best Blues Album for the Derek Trucks Band's "Already Free," and 2011's Best Blues Album for the Tedeschi Trucks Band's "Revelator." His compositions, "Bound for Glory" and "Midnight in Harlem," received significant airplay and the latter was highlighted in the band's performance for the DVD of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010.

Mattison's first release, You Can't Fight Love from 2014, reaped critical acclaim and strong airplay. American Songwriter wrote that "Mike Mattison has arrived in a big way" and All Music Guide commented on his "remarkable vocal range."

TOUR DATES

Mike Mattison will perform nationally and overseas with both the Tedeschi Trucks Band and his own formidable unit throughout 2020.



Billed as 'Scrapomatic featuring Mike Mattison'

March 27---Asheville, NC---Isis Music Hall

March 29---Nashville, TN---City Winery

April 21---Boston, MA---City Winery

April 23---New York, NY---City Winery

April 24---Philadelphia, PA---City Winery

April 25---York, PA---Kable House

April 26---Wash DC---Pearl Street Warehouse





Related Articles View More Music Stories