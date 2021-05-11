Mike Block + Sandeep Das Release New Single 'Fight Or Flight'

GRAMMY-winning cellist Mike Block and GRAMMY-winning tabla player Sandeep Das released their latest single, "Fight or Flight" today, premiering a video for the track via I Care If You Listen. The original composition is featured on Block and Das' upcoming collaborative album, Where The Soul Never Dies, out June 11 via Bright Shiny Things. Pre-order Where The Soul Never Dies.



Discussing the single, Block stated, "I wrote 'Fight or Flight' just days before Sandeep and I began the recording sessions. Recording this composition while it was brand new enabled Sandeep and I to capture a unique energy, as we were still very much in the exploratory phase of our relationship with the music we were creating. On the take that we used for the album, Sandeep's recitation of traditional rhythmic syllables in the middle is followed by accelerating rhythms performed on the Tabla, which inspired me to join with an interactive percussive improvisation using non-pitched "chop" sounds on the cello. The contrast of this hyper-rhythmic moment with the soaring A-section of the melody inspired the title, which nods to the idea of having only a split second to decide one's fate."



With Where The Soul Never Dies, Block and Das look to explore uncharted musical spaces of tabla and cello, creating together with a sense of joy and respect, while surrendering to each other's musical heritages. The result crosses genres with a dialogue that's raw, organic, eclectic, and soulful. The title track of the album is a combination of two spiritual songs: "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram" (India) and "Where the Soul Never Dies" (America) symbolizing love and infinite divinity within us.



Contrasting it are experimental interludes based on Indian rhythmic compositions in traditional cycles such as Teentaal, Rupak, and Ektaal. Adaptations of folk music like "Glory in the Meeting House" and the Nepalese "Resham Firiri," charm with their earthiness, while original compositions like "Fight or Flight" and arrangements of contemporary tunes like Norwegian "The Fønix" and American "Maspiel," investigate new textures and flavors.



In the studio, the duo had no prescription to follow with the music, which allowed them to follow their hearts and minds as they brought their two instruments together as conversing soloists. In their creation, they looked to learn about each other's personalities and cultures, while at the same time uncovering something new within themselves.



Both Block + Das are musical educators, looking to expand the horizons of their chosen instruments. Block has released five full-length albums, in multiple genres, over the past two years alone, along with founding the 'Play For The Vote' campaign around last November's U.S. election. Das, a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow, is one of the leading Tabla virtuosos in the world. Since his debut concert at the age of 17 with legendary Sitarist Pt. Ravi Shankar, Das has established himself as one of India's top Tabla maestros, building a prolific international reputation that spans over three decades.

Listen here: