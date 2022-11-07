Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'I Still Pray'

Mickey Guyton's latest inspirational anthem "I Still Pray" is out now along with accompanying music video. Written by Guyton with Tyler Hubbard, Ryan Daly and Steph Jones, "I Still Pray" aims to unite via the universal language of prayer.

"Sometimes when I don't know what to do or how to help, I pray," shares Guyton. "Before writing this song, I'd been feeling kind of overwhelmed with all that's going on in the world and how, at times, it feels like we have no control. And we don't," she continues. "I don't have the answers. I just pray. So, I wrote this song from that place and hope when people hear it, it brings them some inspiration in the moments when it's needed."

"I Still Pray" follows Guyton's recently released "How You Love Someone" and "Somethin' Bout You." These songs are the latest since her GRAMMY-nominated 2021 debut album Remember Her Name.

Guyton also appears in the brand-new season 53 premiere episode of Sesame Street on HBO Max. The Texas-native joined Abby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and all the Sesame Street friends to perform a song about the importance of community.

Following a summer that included Global Citizen Festival, TODAY Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, SHERRI, and more, Guyton has also announced tour dates with Shania Twain next summer for the Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour.

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton "raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place" (NPR). With more music expected this year, Guyton's latest songs "I Still Pray," "How You Love Someone" and "Somethin' Bout You" follow her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track "Remember Her Name" also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. This follows Mickey's groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for "Black Like Me" which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony.

"Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year. Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her "awe-inspiring," "soulful and soaring" national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Ellen, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, Sesame Street, SHERRI, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, The Washington Post and many more.

Watch the new music video here: