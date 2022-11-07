Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'I Still Pray'

Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'I Still Pray'

“I Still Pray” follows Guyton’s recently released “How You Love Someone” and “Somethin’ Bout You.”

Nov. 07, 2022  

Mickey Guyton's latest inspirational anthem "I Still Pray" is out now along with accompanying music video. Written by Guyton with Tyler Hubbard, Ryan Daly and Steph Jones, "I Still Pray" aims to unite via the universal language of prayer.

"Sometimes when I don't know what to do or how to help, I pray," shares Guyton. "Before writing this song, I'd been feeling kind of overwhelmed with all that's going on in the world and how, at times, it feels like we have no control. And we don't," she continues. "I don't have the answers. I just pray. So, I wrote this song from that place and hope when people hear it, it brings them some inspiration in the moments when it's needed."

"I Still Pray" follows Guyton's recently released "How You Love Someone" and "Somethin' Bout You." These songs are the latest since her GRAMMY-nominated 2021 debut album Remember Her Name.

Guyton also appears in the brand-new season 53 premiere episode of Sesame Street on HBO Max. The Texas-native joined Abby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and all the Sesame Street friends to perform a song about the importance of community.

Following a summer that included Global Citizen Festival, TODAY Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, SHERRI, and more, Guyton has also announced tour dates with Shania Twain next summer for the Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour.

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton "raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place" (NPR). With more music expected this year, Guyton's latest songs "I Still Pray," "How You Love Someone" and "Somethin' Bout You" follow her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track "Remember Her Name" also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. This follows Mickey's groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for "Black Like Me" which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony.

"Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year. Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her "awe-inspiring," "soulful and soaring" national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Ellen, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, Sesame Street, SHERRI, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, The Washington Post and many more.

Watch the new music video here:



HUNNY Announce Homesick Deluxe EP & Share New Single JFK Photo
HUNNY Announce 'Homesick' Deluxe EP & Share New Single 'JFK'
Produced by Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, Best Coast) the expanded EP features four additional tracks including “JFK” and a reimagined version of title track “Homesick.” Remixed by Los Angeles indie-pop duo slenderbodies, (Max Vehuni & Benji Cormack), they transform the song into a lighthearted dream-pop tune.
Chace Releases Debut Album Belated Suffocation Photo
Chace Releases Debut Album 'Belated Suffocation'
After four years of polishing, the all-around producer Chace's first personal album the thought-provoking and psychedelic “Belated Suffocation” is out now via Astralwerks / Fabled Records. It contains recent singles “Mariya” and “In My Head.” From the lyrics, music creation, vocals, to the production behind the scenes, Chace does it all.
Meditations on Crime Unveils Death Single by Jennifer Herrema Photo
Meditations on Crime Unveils 'Death' Single by Jennifer Herrema
The album includes a sweeping range of contributors including Julia Holter alongside members of Pixies, indefinable 4AD sound manipulators Gang Gang Dance, fabled, afrofuturist ensemble Sun Ra Arkestra with King Khan, Geneva Jacuzzi and more. New single “Death” by Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux has been released alongside a video.
Genesis Owusu Announces Paramore Tour Dates Photo
Genesis Owusu Announces Paramore Tour Dates
Genesis Owusu kicked off his 2022 making his national late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has gone on to perform numerous sold-out headline shows and festival performances across North America, Europe and Australia, including and supporting Tame Impala. Check out the new tour dates now!

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Michael Major


Rosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline OnlineRosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online
November 7, 2022

Acclaimed actor, activist and philanthropist Rosario Dawson is the newest reader for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s children’s literacy program Storyline Online. Dawson reads her personal favorite Julius, the Baby of the World, written and illustrated by Kevin Henkes, and published by HarperCollins Publishers.
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ SeriesLin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ Series
November 7, 2022

Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest star in the new Disney+ series based on Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Miranda will play Hermes, the messenger god who is always on the lookout for travelers and theives. The series will also feature Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.
ABC Announces 2022–2023 Midseason Premiere Dates for New & Returning SeriesABC Announces 2022–2023 Midseason Premiere Dates for New & Returning Series
November 7, 2022

ABC announced the 2022-2023 midseason premiere dates for two new drama series, a new comedy series and a new unscripted series as well as dates for fan-favorite returning series. Check out the new lineup now!
Grant Maloy Smith Celebrates Christmas Early with New Album 'THE CHRISTMAS HEART'Grant Maloy Smith Celebrates Christmas Early with New Album 'THE CHRISTMAS HEART'
November 7, 2022

When Grant Maloy Smith performs traditional Christmas songs, he does so in a non-traditional way. The multi-award-winning singer/songwriter’s latest album, THE CHRISTMAS HEART (Tiger Turn/Suburban Cowboy Records), features 10 tracks, two of which are original while the rest offer a unique musical interpretation of classic tunes.
Kaitlin Butts Makes Grand Ole Opry DebutKaitlin Butts Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
November 7, 2022

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kaitlin Butts made her Grand Ole Opry debut this past Saturday performing her songs “blood” and “jackson” as well as a special rendition of “Whiskey Lullaby” with her husband, Cleto Cordero. Check out a list of her upcoming tour dates now!