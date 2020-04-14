Mick Flannery Presents Series Three Of 'Mini Gigs At Mick's'

Award-winning double platinum selling singer-songwriter Mick Flannery, in partnership with PlayIrish, present Series Three of their online concert showcase, 'Mini Gigs at Mick's.

Carefully selected by Mick Flannery, 'Mini Gigs at Mick's' welcomes a number of artists, whom he has shared stages with across continents, to perform live on his Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Series 3, kicking off this week, features: Mama Kin (AU) on Wednesday 15th April, Jack O'Rourke (IRE) on Friday 17th April, Anna Tivel (USA) on Sunday 19th April, Míde Houlihan (IRE) on Tuesday 21st April, and Joel Plaskett (CAN) on Thursday 23rd April.

Mick will also take to the screen as he plays on Saturday 18th April, as part of #IrelandPerforms, an initiative launched by Culture Ireland in partnership with Facebook Ireland.





