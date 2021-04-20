Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) Releases Memoir 'Crying In H Mart' Today

Today, Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) is releasing her long-awaited book based on her viral 2018 New Yorker essay, Crying In H Mart. The unflinching, powerful memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity is out now via Knopf.

In this exquisite story of family, food, grief, and endurance, Michelle Zauner proves herself far more than a dazzling singer, songwriter, and guitarist. With humor and heart, she tells of growing up one of the few Asian American kids at her school in Eugene, Oregon; of struggling with her mother's particular, high expectations of her; of a painful adolescence; of treasured months spent in her grandmother's tiny apartment in Seoul, where she and her mother would bond, late at night, over heaping plates of food.

As she grew up, moving to the East Coast for college, finding work in the restaurant industry, and performing gigs with her fledgling band-and meeting the man who would become her husband-her Koreanness began to feel ever more distant, even as she found the life she wanted to live. It was her mother's diagnosis of terminal cancer, when Michelle was twenty-five, that forced a reckoning with her identity and brought her to reclaim the gifts of taste, language, and history her mother had given her.

Vivacious and plainspoken, lyrical and honest, Zauner's voice is as radiantly alive on the page as it is onstage. Rich with intimate anecdotes that will resonate widely, and complete with family photos, Crying in H Mart is a book to cherish, share, and reread.

Japanese Breakfast's new album, Jubilee, is available for pre-order now out June 4th via Dead Oceans.

Photo Credit: Barbora Mrazkova