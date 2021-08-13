Michelle Branch Announces 'The Spirit Room - 20th Anniversary Livestream'

Today, Michelle Branch has announced The Spirit Room - 20th Anniversary Livestream, a one-night-only performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album The Spirit Room. Presented by the premium digital live platform Moment House on September 10th at 8:00PM Central Time, the event will see the multi-platinum selling artist perform the record in its entirety in an intimate solo acoustic setting. Fans will have the ability to purchase limited edition merchandise, virtual meet and greets and an exclusive Q&A session with Branch on the night of the livestream, making for a truly interactive experience. Tickets for The Spirit Room - 20th Anniversary Livestream are available now here.

Today, Branch has also debuted a new 20th anniversary edition of "You Get Me," one of the standout songs from The Spirit Room. The track will be featured on a special 20th Anniversary edition of The Spirit Room, set to be released on double vinyl alongside the original debut album. Listen now here.

Branch was 17 when she released her highly acclaimed debut album, The Spirit Room, which sold over two million copies in the U.S., thanks to the catchy, heartfelt hits "Everywhere" and "All You Wanted," and ushered in a new era of young women writing and performing their own songs. She followed it up with 2003's Hotel Paper, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and became Branch's second platinum-selling disc in the U.S. It spawned the hit single "Are You Happy Now?" which was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Female Rock Performance." Branch also won a Grammy for singing on Carlos Santana's "The Game of Love," which reached No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 and spent many weeks atop the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. In 2006, Branch found success with modern-country duo The Wreckers, whose debut Stand Still, Look Pretty was praised by critics for breaking down barriers between pop and country. The gold-certified album spawned the hit single "Leave the Pieces," which topped the Hot Country Songs chart for several weeks, as well as "My Oh My" and "Tennessee," and earned Branch her fourth Grammy nomination. (She was also nominated for Best New Artist in 2003.) In 2017 Branch released her critically acclaimed fourth album, Hopeless Romantic produced by husband Patrick Carney (The Black Keys). Paste claimed, "Sprinkled with gorgeous, transparent and colorful synths, Hopeless Romantic casts Branch as a newly matured lover and songwriter and is indeed likely to succeed at satisfying diehards and welcoming in new devotees."