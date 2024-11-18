Michael Bublé Releases New Single 'Maybe This Christmas' With Carly Pearce

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for the holidays, GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé teams up with GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce for a brand new single entitled “Maybe This Christmas” out now via Reprise Records. It notably marks the first collaboration between these two acclaimed vocalists.

“Maybe This Christmas” came to life after Bublé and Pearce met while filming The Voice. Pearce will make a special appearance on The Voice this season as Playoff Mentor to Team Bublé. They instantly connected, paving the way for this very special collaboration. Both artists teased the track on social media, sharing a snippet and stirring up buzz throughout popular culture. Bublé went as far as to promise, “The Greatest Christmas Song Ever,” and he backs up his assertion with the official release now.

Bells, soft piano, and soaring strings set the tone for this bold ballad. Right out of the gate, it strikes a different chord as Bublé confesses, “But it’s Christmastime again, and I’m missing all my friends.” His voice resounds with enough range to rival even the tallest Christmas tree as Pearce’s soulful melody echoes to the heavens and back. The song culminates on a heartfelt chorus with all of the emotion and honesty of a future holiday classic.

Recently, Bublé unveiled his brand new greatest hits album, The Best Of Bublé, out now on all DSP's and CD via Reprise Records. Available HERE. Perfect for long-time fans and newcomers alike, the album is available on Standard Black 2LP Vinyl on November 22, with exclusive 2LP color vinyl available on the Michael Bublé Official Store (Clear), Barnes and Noble (Olive Green) and Amazon (White). Get it HERE.

The Best Of Bublé notably boasts 21 essential tracks from across his catalog. It spans seminal smashes such as “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Feeling Good,” “Sway,”“Everything,” “It’s A Beautiful Day,” and recently released anthem “Don’t Blame It On Me.” Also included in the compilation is “Quizas, Quizas, Quizas,” the second unreleased song from the album which features a lyric video HERE.

This year, Bublé joined the powerhouse coaching panel on The Voice, alongside Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire. Season 26 premiered on September 23rd on NBC.

Last year, he impressively took home his fifth GRAMMY® Award. At the 2023 ceremony, his acclaimed LP, Higher, earned the trophy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.” He has scored 12 total nominations to date.

ABOUT MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Michael Bublé has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the top touring artists of all time. With a career that includes 5 GRAMMYs, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, 6 multi-platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams, Michael has spent the past two decades deeply committed to not only keep the flames of the Great American Songbook alive and well - to not only breathe new life into them - but to bring his singular style, vocal power, and passion to timeless tunes that he loves.

He released his self-titled debut album on Reprise Records in 2003, followed by a series of multi-platinum, #1 albums including Call Me Irresponsible (2007), Crazy Love (2009), To Be Loved (2013), Love (2018), and Christmas (2011). Michael’s 11th studio album HIGHER (2022) marked his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and 7th consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 3. Known for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, he has performed sold out shows in over 30 countries.

With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, Michael takes his audiences on a special journey every night - singing his heart out, serenading them with beautiful love songs, making them laugh, cry, and dance - to give them an evening they will never forget.

