Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle to Host Cruise Getaway in 2024

Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle: A One-Time Only Cruise Getaway, an exclusive three-day luxury cruise featuring performances by two of the most iconic music artists in classic R&B, will sail April 10-13, 2024 from Miami to Nassau on the Norwegian Pearl. The getaway is a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience featuring the very best in music with world class staterooms, amenities and service.

Singer, songwriter, keyboardist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Michael McDonald has been on the forefront of American popular music since the early '70s as a member of Steely Dan. In 1975 McDonald joined The Doobie Brothers, with whom he would write and sing numerous hit singles including "What A Fool Believes," "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Minute by Minute," showcasing his distinctive, soulful sound. He began his solo career in 1982 and would go on to record ten albums and receive more than a dozen GRAMMY nominations and five GRAMMY awards. McDonald has also been a part of numerous successful collaborations with the likes of Kenny Loggins, James Ingram, Ray Charles, Carly Simon and, of course, Patti LaBelle, with whom he recorded the smash duet "On My Own."

"Patti LaBelle's influence on popular music for decades would be hard to measure because of its enormity; likewise, her influence on my career as an artist is equally difficult to measure," notes McDonald. "Not just from a music industry perspective, but for its spiritual rejuvenation for me as an artist as well. I look so forward to this chance to perform with her again!"

Patti LaBelle's career is just as storied and impressive. Born and raised in the music-rich city of Philadelphia, she led the acclaimed group Labelle whose single "Lady Marmalade" became a number one hit and a global sensation. After several acclaimed albums, the charismatic artist and entertainer embarked on a solo career in 1977, netting herself dozens of hit singles and albums, as well as more than 15 GRAMMY nominations (including two wins and "Lady Marmalade" being inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry), six NAACP Image Awards, two Emmy Award nominations and a multitude of lifetime achievement awards and Hall of Fame selections. Possessing an incredible range and operatic vocal control, LaBelle has set a standard for contemporary music for more than six decades.

LaBelle says, "I'm looking forward to joining my dear friend Michael for such a special event! It's sure to be an unforgettable time and in a beautiful setting! I can't wait to see everyone there!"

Produced by Jazz Cruises, LLC, the gold standard for music cruises since 2001, this very special event will be hosted by noted bassist/producer Marcus Miller who, along with saxophonist Eric Marienthal, will be part of McDonald's band. Miller will also host a full afternoon of classic R&B music in a tribute to the stars of the genre, highlighted by a celebration of Luther Vandross, who Miller worked with for many years as a composer, arranger and producer. Comedian Alonzo Bodden, known for his appearances on NPR's popular "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me" radio show, will lead a two-hour comedy show onboard with comic legend George Wallace as well as Leslie Mendelson. Wallace has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Soul Train/Centric Comedy All-Star Awards, Best Stand Up Comedian from the American Comedy Awards and was called "The New Mr. Vegas" during his 10-year residency there. In addition to headlining his own comedy tours around the world, Wallace has opened for George Benson, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Smokey Robinson and Patti LaBelle.

Jazz Cruises, LLC, the gold standard for music cruises at sea since 2001, will produce the cruise, undertake the reservation process, and provide programming and technical support. With more than 80 full-ship charters to its credit, Jazz Cruises has produced themed programs of all types throughout the world, including The Jazz Cruise, Blue Note at Sea, The Smooth Jazz Cruise and Botti at Sea. "Being able to present two of the most iconic voices of my lifetime is an honor for me and everyone at Jazz Cruises," says Michael Lazaroff, Executive Director of Jazz Cruises. "It will be a getaway not to miss."

Guests will sail on Norwegian Cruise Line's magnificent Norwegian Pearl. This Jewel Class ship has been designed specifically for the concert cruise market. Featuring some of the best venues on the high seas, incredible dining options and the friendly and attentive service that NCL is well known for, this experience will impress even the most discerning cruise and music fan. All accommodations showcase a relaxing vibe with cool blue hues reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents. Each stateroom features new furniture, new carpeting, new headboards, new televisions as well as the addition of USB outlets where guests can charge their handheld devices.

Booking is now open at Michael McDonald Patti LaBelle Cruise - A One-Time Only Cruise Getaway (mcdonaldlabellecruise.com) or by calling 844-768-5157. As a special offer to Florida residents, stateroom prices for this luxurious mid-week getaway include the option to add round-trip coach transportation from Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, The Villages, Orlando and West Palm Beach at no extra cost.