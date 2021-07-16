Micah Thomas, Jeremy Dutton and More Announced at The Giant Ledge Summer Jazz Series

Giant Ledge Production Co. has announced a diverse lineup of Jazz artists scheduled to play at its summer pop-up gallery at 17 Frost Street.

From July 23 to August 5, Giant Ledge will feature some of the top Jazz talents in New York City, including Micah Thomas, Jeremy Dutton, Dave Adewumi, Lex Korten, Alden Hellmuth, Hannah marks and more, as part of the Giant Ledge concert series.

All shows begin at 8:00PM. Tickets and more information can be found at GiantLedge.com.

Friday, July 23: Lex Korten and Alden Hellmuth

Lex Korten is a New York City-based Pianist and composer. Winner of the 2020 UNISA International Jazz Piano Competition, Korten is bringing his thought-provoking and skillful playing to Giant Ledge. He will be alongside saxophonist Alden Hellmuth in a duo show that is sure to be fresh.

Sunday, July 25: Rosemary Minkler

A self-described "synth nerd at heart," Rosemary Minkler is an accomplished pianist, composer, and audio engineer. Rosemary's latest EP - Part of Me - is an engaging, genre-bending work of jazz, R&B, pop and electronica. Rosemary's diverse abilities make her an in-demand musician and audio engineer. She has been living in Brooklyn, New York since 2017, working as an audio engineer for Buzzfeed News' live news show "AM to DM," regularly performing her original music and often working with other musicians.

Tuesday, July 27: Micah Thomas, Kayvon Gordon and Dean Torrey

Prominent and keynote Jazz artist Micah Thomas will be collaborating with Kayvon Gordon and Dean Torrey as a trio on Tuesday, July 27. Micah Thomas is a pianist, composer and educator who grew up in Columbus, Ohio, playing songs on the piano from ear by the age of 2 and growing his affinity for Jazz. In 2015, Thomas received the Jerome L. Greene Fellowship from the Juilliard School and his Master of Music degree in 2020. He has performed as a leader of his own group and a sideman for many recognizable Jazz artists, such as Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Lage Lund and plenty more. In June 2020, he released his first album, "Tide", which received positive reviews from the New York Journal, The New York Times, JazzTimes, Financial Times and plenty others. He is one of the rising stars in the Jazz world, and he is ready to bring his talent to Williamsburg.

Thursday July 29: Dave Adewumi

Dave Adewumi has performed in festivals around the world, such as the Panama Jazz Festival, Generations in Jazz Festival (in Australia with James Morrison), and as a featured artist in the Bern Jazz Festival. His most recent collaborations have been with Jason Moran and the Bandwagon's "Absence of Ruin - a meditation on the life of James Reese Europe" at the Kennedy Center, and Dave Douglas' Project "Engage." In 2016, Dave was accepted to the highly selective Juilliard Jazz Masters Program under the artistic leadership and instruction of Wynton Marsalis. In 2017, he was the first jazz musician and trumpet player to receive the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans.

Friday, July 30: Jeremy Dutton

Jeremy Dutton is also gracing Giant Ledge Production Co.'s 17 Frost Street with his impleccable talent in drumming and composing. He is best known for his exciting, dynamic presence on stage and has played with James Francies Kinetic, Joel Ross Good Vibes, the Vijay Iyer Sextet and many other renowned performers. As a composer, Dutton combines striking melodies with rhythmic shifts and circular harmonic motion to wholly affect the listener.

Wednesday, August 4: Chase Kuesel

Influenced in equal measure by BeBop Drumming, Contemporary Beatboxing, Drum and Bass Programming, Singer-Songwriting and Tap Dancing, Chase Kuesel is a drummer and composer whose first album, "Space Between," was released in July 2020 on Ears & Eyes Records. Still in his mid-20s, Chase has already received considerable recognition from prominent cultural institutions. In 2020, he was recognized by both the ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Awards, for his song "Senescence," and the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, for his song "Falling." Both compositions are featured on his Ears & Eyes release. Cross-disciplinary explorations animate Chase's latest work. In summer 2020, he published both a fully-animated music video for "Falling," in collaboration with the visual artist Ian Kelly, and an essay in Music & Literature that explores the relationship between music production and digital culture.

Thursday, August 5: Hannah Marks, Connor Parks and Theo Walentiny

Hanna Marks is "one to watch," states NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater. She is a bassist, bandleader, composer, and educator living in New York City. Her current project, Tide Pools, is a trio with alto saxophonist Alfredo Connor and drummer Connor Parks.

Parks has written music for ensembles ranging from solo performers to nonets with strings, and has collaborated with Cameron McKinney (Kizuna Dance) & the Joffrey School of Ballet. Theo Walentiny, an addition to the group, is a unique performer on his own. "His music, while at times deceptively austere, invariably bursts open with rich, complex emotion," says composer Vijay Iyer.

Giant Ledge Productions Co. is ecstatic to present these talented musicians and artists for a striking finish at its Summer pop-up gallery. Per Giant Ledge's mission, "we connect artists and audiences with the goal of producing visceral and high-quality works for all to enjoy," says curator and founder Dan Leibel. This grand finale filled with art and Jazz is going to be exactly that.