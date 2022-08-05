Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miane Drops New Single 'For One Night'

Miane Drops New Single 'For One Night'

‘For One Night’ further cements Miane’s status as one to watch.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  

Fast-rising DJ and producer Miane has unveiled her new single 'For One Night', out August 5th on Black Book Records.

A pulsating club jam, 'For One Night' combines a driving bassline with rousing breakdowns and hypnotic vocals. Becoming something of a Black Book mainstay, the track follows Miane's recent singles 'Broken' and 'Don't Wanna Lie'.

With influences that range from old-school house to R&B and 90s soul, Miane is one of the fastest rising artists on the scene. 2021 saw Miane as an emerging artist to watch, which included a co-sign by renowned DJ/producer Chris Lake to his very-own imprint Black Book Records. Her February-released hit single 'Who Are You' received widespread acclaim, and has since gone on to receive the remix treatment from Chris Lake himself.

Over time, she's released music on labels like Hot Since 82's Knee Deep In Sound, Matthias Tanzmann's Moon Harbour, and Lee Foss'sRepopulate Mars. She also dropped a remix for Hot Creations after Jamie Jones discovered her music.

On the gig front, Miane has already played at the likes of Coachella, Movement Detroit
and CRSSD, and is now in the midst of her 'For One Night TOUR' of North America. Looking ahead, she will be playing at a slew of influential festivals, such as HARD Summer Festival, Osheaga Festival, VELD Music Festival and Shambhala Music Festival.

Now a fully-fledged member of the Black Book family, 'For One Night' further cements Miane's status as one to watch.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


DYLYN Announces Debut Full-Length Album 'The Sixty90s'
August 5, 2022

With influences that range from Blondie to Black Sabbath, DYLYN (aka Gwendolyn Lewis) has created a unique style that pulls together raw, rock n’ roll energy with brilliant pop hooks. The alt-rock power force is excited to release her debut full length LP soon, The Sixty90s, an homage to the grit of the 90s and the warmth of the 60s.
Brynn Cartelli Unveils New Single 'Girl Code'
August 5, 2022

Celebrated 19-year-old singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli unveiled her ethereal, guitar-driven single “Girl Code.” Written by Cartelli shortly after moving to New York City, the song illustrates the night she met her current boyfriend. Produced by Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa, James Bay), the track is out now on all streaming platforms.
Panic! At the Disco Releases New Song 'Local God'
August 5, 2022

“Local God” follows the release of singles “Middle of a Breakup” and “Viva Las Vengeance,” off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance. “Viva Las Vengeance” scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.
VIDEO: discovery+ Debuts THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS Docuseries Trailer
August 5, 2022

Watch the video trailer for the new four-part series, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS, which offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess Diana's death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.
Alain Zane Share New Single 'Kite'
August 5, 2022

Alain Zane, the Los Angeles duo consisting of singer, multi-instrumentalist Cat Colbert and producer/ multi-instrumentalist Ethan Browne, shared the new single “Kite” from their debut album Right Before Your Eyes. Reimagined by Browne, Right Before Your Eyes is sleek and groove-driven, mixing the R&B and funk of Roy Ayers and Grover Washington.