Methyl Ethel's New EP HURTS TO LAUGH Out Today

Today, Australian psych band Methyl Ethel release their new EP. Hurts To Laugh, out now via Dot Dash / Remote Control, marks the ongoing output of Methyl Ethel singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Webb's restless mind. Time and again he's proven that while there's no distinction between music and art, psychologically speaking there is a difference between feeling and emotion. One is a conscious response to a set of circumstances, the other is the unconscious conditions of our very being that only occasionally surfaces through feelings. Hurts To Laugh excavates this ambiguous site, implied by its very title. You can laugh so hard it hurts - pure joy. Or laugh despite the pain - despair. These paradoxes run throughout the EP, as well as everything that came before. Purchase, download or stream the EP now HERE.

The band have shared an Instagram filter which utilizes the stunning EP artwork by Loribelle Spirovski.

To celebrate the new EP, Methyl Ethel will be supporting Peter, Bjorn & John on their American tour dates this fall. Webb will perform solo throughout this run, and an incredible sneak peak of what to expect can be seen via a performance for The Fader Fort. Full tour dates and ticket links below.

Hurts To Laugh was recorded at the same time as 2019's Triage and both releases feature cover art by Sydney-based artist Loribelle Spriovski. Triage was Webb's third and final album in a trilogy of obliquely expressed relationship drama, starting with 2015's Oh Inhuman Spectacle which features certified ARIA Gold single "Twilight Driving." 2017's Everything Is Forgotten birthed the sensational single "Ubu" which is now certified ARIA Platinum.

Methyl Ethel is a project that's the brainchild of a single mind-writer, performer and producer Webb-while also being a live band of five members. It makes music that draws from myriad influences and a history of new wave and indie rock, while sounding like its own thing entirely. Both familiar and alien, intimate and aloof, you never quite know what you're in for, but the trip is bound to be enchanting.

TOUR DATES

Methyl Ethel - Solo - Tour Dates [Australia]

10/16/20 - Mary's Underground, Sydney SOLD OUT

10/17/20 - The Night Cat, Melbourne SOLD OUT

10/21/20 - The Outpost, Brisbane

10/31/20 - Goodwill Club, Perth

Methyl Ethel - Solo - Supporting Peter, Bjorn & John [USA]

09/21/20 - Teregram Ballroom, Los Angeles CA

09/22/20 - La Santa, Santa Ana CA

09/23/20 - New Parish, Oakland CA

09/25/20 - TBC, Seattle WA

09/27/20 - Doug Fir Lounge, Portland OR

09/29/20 - Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City UT

09/30/20 - Bluebird, Denver CO

10/02/20 - Amsterdam, St. Paul MN

10/03/20 - Empty Bottle, Chicago IL

10/04/20 - Loving Touch, Ferndale MI

10/07/20 - Rough Trade, Brooklyn NY

10/09/20 - Union Stage, Washington DC

10/10/20 - Johnny Brenda's, Philadelphia PA

10/11/20 - Brighton Music Hall, Boston MA

Methyl Ethel - Hurts To Laugh - TRACK LISTING

1. Majestic AF

2. Honest

3. Charm Offensive

4. What Memory Found

5. The Quicker





