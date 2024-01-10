Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach & More

Exciting Performances and All Star Jams Announced for Metal Hall of Fame Gala 2024

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach & More

The Metal Hall of Fame is getting ready to rock Anaheim and Southern California once again with the 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala.

"The Most Important Night In Hard Rock and Heavy Metal!!" will take place on Thursday January 24, 2024, beginning at 5pm at the Delta Marriott Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA.

Performances just added to the Gala include: Kings of Thrash (featuring David Ellefson, Chris Poland, Jeff Young, Chaz Leon, and Fred Aching), along with Held Hostage, Deconstruct, and Hollywood's favorite band LONDON, among others.

Iconic musicians, industry executives, major television and movie producers, and surprise guests will also be in attendance, with All Star Jams taking place throughout the night.

Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach & More

The Gala will be hosted by Legendary Radio/Television Host Eddie Trunk, and Entertainment Personality Cathy Rankin. Top musicians will be performing to honor late Whisky a Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill owner Mikeal Maglieri. The Gala will also continue the 40th Anniversary celebration and Induction into the 2024 Metal Hall of Fame for Eddie Trunk, who is celebrating his 40th year in radio.

Blackened, the award winning whiskey from Metallica, will present the 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, and will have a special sampling experience included in the price of admission, for all attendees ages 21 and over.

"As an inducted member of the Metal Hall of Fame myself, it's an honor to perform with Kings Of Thrash this year, as well as waiting to see so many iconic & longtime friends, artists and establishments. Those who have clearly helped define rock 'n' roll to be firmly planted into the history books for their outstanding contributions. This is an event you definitely don't want to miss!," says David Ellefson of Kings of Thrash.

Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees 2024 Include Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach & More

"We are excited to have the 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala back in Anaheim again in 2024!! Not only are we dedicated to helping the fans celebrate Hard Rock and Heavy Metal, we need to honor those musicians and industry executives who work so hard to bring us the music we love so much," says Pat Gesualdo, President of the Metal Hall of Fame.

GET TICKETS: 7TH ANNUAL METAL HALL OF FAME GALA

2024 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

EDDIE TRUNK
MICK MARS (Special video induction)
SEBASTIAN BACH (Inducted by Wendy Dio)
TIM "RIPPER" OWENS (KK's Priest, Solo Artist)
CARLOS CAVAZO (Quiet Riot)
PENELOPE SPHEERIS (Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne's World)
CLEOPATRA RECORDS
MIKEAL MAGLIERI / WHISKY A GO GO
BIOHAZARD

ABOUT THE METAL HALL OF FAME

The Metal Hall of Fame is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

100% of proceeds from Metal Hall of Fame events go to preserving Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Music for future generations, and also bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities and community centers.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ISMAY Releases New Track The Lonely Stallion From New Album Photo
ISMAY Releases New Track 'The Lonely Stallion' From New Album

Desert Pavement (directed by Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse) is a collection of alternative American roots music, featuring lush folk songs that embody the sound of the New American West. ISMAY is Avery Hellman, a Bay Area native whose art and creativity is fueled from the rural California land on which they worked in their twenties.

2
Tampa Bay Rapper Rublow Ignites New Single Blow Talk Photo
Tampa Bay Rapper Rublow Ignites New Single 'Blow Talk'

The visual has already picked up traction right out of the gate, gathering 100K YouTube views and counting. The official video showcases Rublow's charisma and confidence front-and-center. It plunges viewers into his world as he spits bars to the camera in a hometown convenience store, in an abandoned house, and from his car.

3
Kayne The Lovechild Releases Roll Call Single Photo
Kayne The Lovechild Releases 'Roll Call' Single

The Enigmatic Kayne the Lovechild releases his single 'Roll Call' paying homage to his hometown. He dropped his first single and music video “We Outside” at the end of last year setting the tone of what's to come. Kayne's veracious disposition truly puts him in a lane of his own as he infuses every attribute of himself to create a unified aesthetic.

4
Big Head Todd And The Monsters Release New Single Photo
Big Head Todd And The Monsters Release New Single

Big Head Todd & The Monsters have unveiled a new single, “Her Way Out.' The Platinum-selling blues rockers will hit the ground running, kicking off their 2024 Winter Tour. The quartet looks forward to performing selections from their vast catalog of songs, spanning over three decades, and more obscure jams seldomly performed live.

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!